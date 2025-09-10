WASHINGTON — The White House releases the following:
In a powerful address at the Museum of the Bible, President Donald J. Trump emphasized the enduring role of faith in America’s identity, highlighted his Administration’s unwavering defense of faith-based values, and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting our religious freedoms. The President also launched the America Prays initiative — a call for Americans to unite in prayer for the nation’s strength, peace, and prosperity as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches.
Here’s the highlights:
- President Trump reaffirmed our nation’s founding principles: “When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker. When faith gets stronger… good things happen for our country. It’s amazing the way it seems to work that way. Under the Trump Administration, we’re defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God. We are One Nation Under God — and we always will be.”
- President Trump called for Americans to come together in prayer: “Next year, we will celebrate 250 years since that Declaration was signed. As part of the grand commemoration… we’ve invited America’s great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.”
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner announced that more than 70 faith organizations and churches have joined together to participate in the America Prays initiative: “Think about the miracles that would take place over the next year… the transformation that you and I could witness in communities all across the land.”
- President Trump previewed new rules protecting Americans’ right to pray in public schools: “I am pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools.”
- President Trump highlighted the importance of faith in God: “To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this — and that something is God.”
- President Trump defended our American values of faith: “America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer and we will never apologize for our faith — ever, ever, never, never. We will never surrender our God-given rights. We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and we will defend our freedom.”
- President Trump welcomed a 12-year-old California student who was forced in school to read material contrary to his religious beliefs: “Last year, in fifth grade, Shay was forced to read a book to a Kindergarten student promoting a message of radical gender ideology that is contrary to his religious beliefs and ours.”
- President Trump admonished a Democrat Senator for denying that our rights come from God: “The need for this commission has never been more clear than it was last week when the ineffectual Senator from Virginia — a man named Tim Kaine — stated that the notion our rights come from our Creator is ‘extremely troubling’ to him… It’s this Declaration of Independence that proclaims we’re endowed by our creator with the right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The Senator from Virginia should be ashamed of himself.”