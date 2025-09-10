Religious

President Trump Champions Religious Freedom, Unveils America Prays

WASHINGTON — The White House releases the following:

In a powerful address at the Museum of the Bible, President Donald J. Trump emphasized the enduring role of faith in America’s identity, highlighted his Administration’s unwavering defense of faith-based values, and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting our religious freedoms. The President also launched the America Prays initiative — a call for Americans to unite in prayer for the nation’s strength, peace, and prosperity as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches.

Here’s the highlights: