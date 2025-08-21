Religious

Dr. James C. Dobson, Visionary, Family Advocate and Founder of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, Dies at 89

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Dr. James C. Dobson, one of the most influential Christian leaders of the last half-century and a tireless advocate for the traditional family, passed away on August 21, 2025 at the age of 89. A psychologist, New York Times best-selling author, Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, and advisor to five U.S. presidents, Dr. Dobson dedicated his life to strengthening marriages, guiding parents, and defending biblical values by championing the central role of family in America.

“Dr. Dobson was a pioneer—a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture,” said Gary Bauer, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. “His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

Born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Dobson founded Focus on the Family in 1977, creating one of the largest faith-based organizations in the world. His daily broadcasts were heard on over 4,000 radio stations across North America and translated into 27 languages in more than 160 countries. Following his departure from Focus on the Family in 2010, Dr. Dobson launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), continuing his mission through Family Talk, a nationally syndicated radio broadcast offering timeless counsel for today’s families.

Dr. Dobson authored more than 70 books dedicated to the preservation of the family, including The New Dare to Discipline, The New Strong-Willed Child, Bringing Up Boys, Bringing Up Girls, Love Must Be Tough, and When God Doesn’t Make Sense which remain staples in Christian homes today. His leadership extended beyond media and publishing as he advised multiple U.S. administrations on family policy, juvenile justice, and child welfare.

A frequent presence in Washington, D.C., Dr. Dobson played key roles in presidential commissions, with appointments by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. He was instrumental in shaping national conversations around pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention, and the sanctity of human life, and he served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

Dr. Dobson’s voice not only influenced policy but also gave hope to millions seeking practical, faith-based wisdom for their homes. His legacy lives on through the innumerable families he inspired to build their lives on the foundation of Scripture.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two beloved grandchildren.

Dr. Dobson’s impact endures through the many lives he touched, the families he strengthened, and the unshakable faith he proclaimed.

Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), founded by Dr. James Dobson, is dedicated to preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word. JDFI’s mission is driven by Dr. James Dobson’s legacy of serving families with broadcasts, videos, articles, leadership training, and policy advocacy to ensure the next generation of families is equipped to stand firm with answers to life’s most difficult questions. Dr. Dobson’s Family Talk radio program is broadcast weekdays on over 1,500 radio outlets and is heard by over half a million people each week.