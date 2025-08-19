Religious

South Carolina Is 2025's 4th Most Religious State

Most Religious States

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the freedom to practice any religion or none at all, and this fundamental right remains a cornerstone of American values. Nationally, more than two-thirds of adults are religiously affiliated. Given its importance, understanding the best places for religious inclusivity can be key to finding your community.

To highlight the states that care the most about religion and the ones where it is less important, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of faith & religious support charities per capita to the share of people who pray at least daily to the number of religion-related careers per capita.

If religion is important to you, but you do not have a religious community or organization to donate to, consider checking out our picks for the Best Charities for Faith & Religious Support in 2025.

Main Findings

States Rank Virginia 1 Tennessee 2 Alabama 3 South Carolina 4 Texas 5 North Carolina 6 Mississippi 7 Indiana 8 Georgia 9 Pennsylvania 10 New York 11 Illinois 12 Ohio 13 Oklahoma 14 Kentucky 15 California 16 Arkansas 17 Florida 18 Minnesota 19 Missouri 20 Louisiana 21 Michigan 22 South Dakota 23 Maryland 24 Nebraska 25 New Jersey 26 Kansas 27 West Virginia 28 Iowa 29 Utah 30 Wisconsin 31 Montana 32 Washington 33 Idaho 34 New Mexico 35 Arizona 36 Connecticut 37 Hawaii 38 Colorado 39 North Dakota 40 Oregon 41 Delaware 42 Rhode Island 43 Alaska 44 Massachusetts 45 Wyoming 46 Nevada 47 Vermont 48 Maine 49 New Hampshire 50

Most Religious States

Overall Rank* State Total Score Religious Interest and Places of Worship Rank Religious Education and Careers Rank Religion-Affiliated Organizations Rank 1 Virginia 64.61 14 1 11 2 Tennessee 61.03 4 20 6 3 Alabama 60.98 6 6 14 4 South Carolina 60.52 2 15 17 5 Texas 60.13 3 43 1 6 North Carolina 59.81 7 23 3 7 Mississippi 55.17 1 27 26 8 Indiana 54.38 17 8 12 9 Georgia 53.24 8 36 8 10 Pennsylvania 52.16 24 10 7 11 New York 52.15 25 12 4 12 Illinois 50.68 20 16 10 13 Ohio 50.47 18 19 9 14 Oklahoma 50.33 10 25 18 15 Kentucky 50.07 13 14 23 16 California 49.96 22 31 2 17 Arkansas 49.86 9 26 24 18 Florida 49.59 15 32 5 19 Minnesota 48.55 34 3 16 20 Missouri 48.55 19 18 13 21 Louisiana 47.75 5 41 29 22 Michigan 43.90 26 24 15 23 South Dakota 42.98 11 35 35 24 Maryland 41.62 23 29 21 25 Nebraska 39.54 29 22 31 26 New Jersey 39.26 30 34 19 27 Kansas 39.03 16 48 27 28 West Virginia 37.12 31 21 34 29 Iowa 36.96 37 17 28 30 Utah 34.11 12 50 50 31 Wisconsin 33.89 35 28 25 32 Montana 33.73 36 11 36 33 Washington 32.44 38 30 22 34 Idaho 32.30 21 45 40 35 New Mexico 32.15 28 42 38 36 Arizona 32.12 32 39 32 37 Connecticut 32.01 40 2 37 38 Hawaii 31.83 43 4 43 39 Colorado 30.92 41 37 20 40 North Dakota 30.64 27 44 39 41 Oregon 30.61 47 13 30 42 Delaware 30.09 33 47 41 43 Rhode Island 28.58 44 5 48 44 Alaska 26.87 42 7 42 45 Massachusetts 24.45 45 33 33 46 Wyoming 22.93 39 46 44 47 Nevada 18.91 46 38 45 48 Vermont 15.52 49 9 49 49 Maine 14.62 48 40 47 50 New Hampshire 6.44 50 49 46

Notes: *No. 1 = Best

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Methodology

In order to determine the most religious states, SmileHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Religious Interest & Places of Worship, 2) Religious Education & Careers and 3) Religion-Affiliated Organizations.

We evaluated those dimensions using 13 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of religiousness. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for population differences across states.

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

Religious Interest & Places of Worship - Total Points: 50

Share of Adults Who Consider Religion Very Important in Their Lives: Triple Weight (~12.50 Points)

Triple Weight (~12.50 Points) Share of Adherents: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: Adherents may include all those with an affiliation to a congregation (children, members, and attendees who are not members).

Full Weight (~4.17 Points) Note: Adherents may include all those with an affiliation to a congregation (children, members, and attendees who are not members). Share of People Who Attend Religious Services at Least Once a Week: Double Weight (~8.33 Points)

Double Weight (~8.33 Points) Share of People Who Pray at Least Daily: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Full Weight (~4.17 Points) Share of Religiously Unaffiliated People: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Full Weight (~4.17 Points) Congregations per Capita*: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: Congregations may be churches, mosques, temples, or other meeting places. A congregation may generally be defined as a group of people who meet regularly (typically weekly or monthly) at a pre-announced time and location.

Full Weight (~4.17 Points) Note: Congregations may be churches, mosques, temples, or other meeting places. A congregation may generally be defined as a group of people who meet regularly (typically weekly or monthly) at a pre-announced time and location. Places of Worship per Capita*: Double Weight (~8.33 Points)

Double Weight (~8.33 Points) Google Search Interest Index for Faith and Religion Terms: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: This composed metric includes the search interest index for the terms: "religion", "prayer", "faith", "church", "mosque" and "temple".

Religious Education & Careers - Total Points: 30

Religious Studies Degrees Awarded per Capita: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Note: A program that focuses on the nature of religious belief and specific religious and quasi-religious systems. Includes instruction in phenomenology; the sociology, psychology, philosophy, anthropology, literature and art of religion; mythology; scriptural and textual studies; religious history and politics; and specific studies of particular faith communities and their behavior.

Full Weight (~10.00 Points) Note: A program that focuses on the nature of religious belief and specific religious and quasi-religious systems. Includes instruction in phenomenology; the sociology, psychology, philosophy, anthropology, literature and art of religion; mythology; scriptural and textual studies; religious history and politics; and specific studies of particular faith communities and their behavior. Religious and Sacred Music Degrees Awarded per Capita: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Note: A program that focuses on the history, theory, composition, and performance of music for religious or sacred purposes, and that prepares individuals for religious musical vocations such as choir directors, cantors, organists, and chanters.

Full Weight (~10.00 Points) Note: A program that focuses on the history, theory, composition, and performance of music for religious or sacred purposes, and that prepares individuals for religious musical vocations such as choir directors, cantors, organists, and chanters. Share of Religion-Related Careers: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Religion-Affiliated Organizations - Total Points: 20

Faith and Religious Support Charities per Capita*: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Full Weight (~10.00 Points) Religious Establishments per Capita*: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Note: This metric includes: churches, religious temples, monasteries and other establishments primarily engaged in administering or promoting religious activities (schools, radio and television stations, publishing houses and used merchandise stores that are operated by religious organizations).

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from U.S. Census Bureau, Gallup, U.S. Religion Census, Pew Research Center, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Geospatial Management Office, Google Trends, DataUSA, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Internal Revenue Service.