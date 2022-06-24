Political

National Committee for Religious Freedom to Meet in DC

Pro-religious freedom leaders to meet in Washington, D.C. ahead of the 2022 general election

WASHINGTON -- On Monday, June 27, the National Committee for Religious Freedom will hold their first annual meeting. The national gathering of faith, political, and nonprofit leaders will discuss its plans to support pro-religious freedom members of Congress, educate indifferent members, and work to replace members in the U.S. House and Senate who oppose religious freedom.

The National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF) was founded by Sam Brownback, former U.S. Senator, Kansas Governor, and Ambassador. "For most of our country's history, religious freedom has been a bipartisan issue that united us. When I served as the United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, I saw firsthand how foreign countries viewed the U.S. as the global leader in protecting an individual's right to worship as their conscience saw fit." Concerned by the growing threat to religious freedom here in the United States, Brownback and a diverse group of more than 20 faith and political leaders formed the NCRF to protect and defend the constitutional right of religious freedom for all Americans.



Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Evangelical leaders Tony Perkins, Bishop Garland Hunt, and Rev. Eugene Rivers III, Orthodox Rabbi Yakov Menken, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, and Anglican Bishop Derek Jones are among the religious leaders who sit on the NCRF National Advisory Board. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Former Congressmen Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and Frank Wolf (R-VA), and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Mary Ann Glendon have also joined Ambassador Sam Brownback on the NCRF National Advisory Board.



The Meeting on June 27 will feature a rollout of the strategic plan for the organization and provide a platform for faith leaders from across the religious landscape, many of who serve on the NCRF advisory board, to share their community's reflections on the current state of religious freedom and the attacks their communities are facing. "Faith communities need a pro- active voice in Washington, D.C. willing to hold members of Congress accountable to the Constitution. Religious freedom is the fundamental first freedom that has helped our Republic thrive. The more we restrict and limit religious freedom, the more we limit America's potential flourishing." Commented Justin Murff, Executive Director of the NCRF, "The National Committee for Religious Freedom exists to defend religious freedom for all Americans."



The National Committee for Religious Freedom is a 501(c)4 political action nonprofit. For more information, visit thencrf.org.

Press are welcome to attend the NCRF meeting on June 27 in person in Washington, D.C. or online from 1-5pm. For more information or to RSVP, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



SOURCE National Committee for Religious Freedom