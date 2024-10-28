Religious

Christians Nationwide Unite in Prayer for Divine Intervention in Upcoming Election

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In an unprecedented show of faith and unity, Christians across the USA are coming together to pray for divine intervention in the upcoming election. This nationwide movement, which gained significant momentum this week, aims to seek God's mercy and grace to give Christian leaders.

The initiative, led by Steven Andrew, who pastors the American Christian Denomination, calls on believers of all denominations to dedicate time each day to agree in covenant that the Lord is the God of the USA and to cry out to God for Christian leaders. The movement emphasizes the importance of seeking God's will to have Christian leaders.

"Now is the time for the church to arise; We can make a significant impact for God in the future of our country," Andrew said.

Participants follow three steps daily.

1. Repent and Covenant.

Lord, You are America's God. The USA is one nation under God. Americans obey the Bible for our lives and the USA. Americans reject false gods. To do Your will we cry out for a Christian nation government now. In Jesus' name. Amen. (Psalm 33:12, Exodus 18:21, Judges 3:9.)

2. "Fast… Weep… Spare thy People, O LORD" and Give Us Christian Leaders.

Loving God, Christians renounce Democrat and Trump false gods, as the video explains. God doesn't want His people ruled by the heathen. We have a Biblical duty to cry out to God to have Christian representatives that fear God now. (Joel 2:13-18, Mark 12:30.)

3. Daily watch "Save America Revival!" and "The Greatest Revival!" at USA.Church and USA.Life.

Andrew has a powerful teaching and prayer, asking for God's mercy for national sins and for people to return to the Lord.

"We are gathering Christians across the USA to join us in this effort to do God's will to have Christian leaders," Andrew said. "The Lord sees each person seeking Him and this makes a difference!"

As the election approaches, the movement continues to grow, with more and more Christians joining in prayer for God to intervene. Andrew hopes that this important movement will not only cause a "huge positive Christian shift for the country," but also strengthen believers "to stand up boldly for Jesus Christ each day."

For more information on how to participate in this nationwide prayer movement, visit USA.Church to learn more and sign up for the daily email. Also, see USA.Life for daily prayer events.