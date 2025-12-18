Religious

Christian Mobilization Effort Reaches One Million ‘to Pray and Vote’ Ahead of 2026 Primary Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Christian nonprofit has announced today that it reached its “one million Christians” milestone for mobilizing the church to pray, vote and engage in every U.S. election – ahead of critical primary elections that begin in March 2026.

“Christians are called to be salt and light in our culture,” said Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, whose state-of-the-art voter mobilization network has reached more than one million Americans across all 50 states, employing “reminders through texts and emails around state and local elections.”

“While the American church has grown apathetic in its stewardship of our rights and liberties,” Pounds said, “reaching this milestone signals that Christians are waking up to demonstrating tangible expressions of their faith by stepping into the voting booth, the ballot box, and the halls of civic engagement.”

Since its founding, Christians Engaged has equipped the church with practical tools – including free voting reminders, trusted voter roadmaps, and on-demand civic education courses – to fulfill their responsibilities: praying faithfully for elected leaders, participating in elections at every level, and actively engaging in culture with a Biblical worldview.

The Christians Engaged 2025 year-end report highlights that more than 150 national ministries and local churches currently partner with the organization and hundreds of congregations nationwide receive monthly communications that encourage biblically based community engagement.

As 2026 approaches, Christians Engaged has set bold goals, including:

Expanding mobilization systems to reach up to 2 million Christians

Growing church partnerships to 850 congregations nationwide

Launching Spanish-language voter mobilization and civic engagement resources

Leading the nationwide “America Reads the Bible”initiative, a historic, weeklong Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, April 18–25, 2026

Year around, Christians Engaged invites Christians across the U.S. to take The Pledge (to pray for the nation, vote in every election, and engage their communities) and join a movement of believers, committed to “loving their neighbors well by electing righteous leaders from their own communities to Washington, D.C.”

