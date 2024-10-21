Religious

Global Church Network Launches 22 Ministry Training Hubs Spanning 60 Million Square Miles Across Oceania

Pacific Nations Unite to Fulfill Great Commission by 2030

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Pastors and ministry leaders from across 22 Pacific Island nations converged in Fiji October 8-10, 2024, for the FINISH Oceania Summit, where they collaboratively developed missional strategies for leadership development, evangelism, discipleship, church planting and strategic networking. Convened by the Global Church Network (GCN) in synergistic partnership with Dr. Suliasi Kurulo, founder of World Harvest Center and Christian Missionary Fellowship in Suva, Fiji, the summit was the next part of the FINISH 2030 campaign to finalize the Great Commission by 2030.

"In order to complete the Great Commission, ministry leaders must be able to tie relational knots to build a net that works. No knot, no net, no network," said Dr. James O. Davis, GCN president and founder. "I am encouraged at the strength of the networks, friendships and partnerships that were formed last week – I firmly believe that our goal is in reach!"

Rev. Kiel Maimai, Vanuatu Assemblies of God General Superintendent, brought the event's keynote address. "I was honored to bring this message at the FINISH Oceania Summit, but more excited to launch a ministry training hub in Vanuatu, my home country that consists of 80 islands stretching nearly 1,000 miles."

According to Dr. Davis, the focus on small island nations is vital to the fulfillment of the Great Commission. "To accomplish the big task of the Great Commission, we must be willing to go small," said Dr. Davis. "Some of these island nations have fewer residents than a small American town or neighborhood, yet they are just as crucial to God's plan." Rev. Lgasiatama Mokole, a pastor from Niue, one of the smallest nations in the world, agrees. "We may be a small nation," said Mokole, "but we are thrilled to be included in the Global Church Network and to launch a ministry training hub for our people." Niue, located northeast of New Zealand, has a population of just over 1,600 people.

Ministry leaders set a combined goal of educating and equipping 30,000 ministers for the Oceania region. GCN's Global Hubs of Christianity utilize on-site trainers as well as a curated library of courses from the online Global Church Divinity School (GCDS), which also provides training for busy ministry professionals in the United States.

During the final session of the FINISH Oceania Summit, newly appointed Hub leaders from all 22 Pacific Island nations entered the World Harvest Center sanctuary with a representative flag bearer, introduced by FINISH 2030 Director Dr. Ejaz Nabie, senior pastor of Faith Assembly in Queens, New York. Following the audience's celebration, Dr. Davis brought a brief challenge and officially launched the 22 Oceania ministry training hubs: Australia, Fiji, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Yap, Chuuk, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Guam, Samoa, Pitcairn, Tonga, Pohnpei, New Zealand, America Samoa, Kiribati, Kosrae and Nauru.

A new, original song inspired by the themes of FINISH 2030 was presented by the renowned World Harvest Church (WHC) worship team, fully crystallizing the essence of what FINISH 2030 means and how the Great Commission will be completed. GCH and WHC are forming a media/music partnership to help promote worldwide more than 20 praise and worship songs written and produced by the group. "Some of the greatest and most enriching music in the world in general and the Church in particular has been produced by the WHC worship team. We are honored to partner with them," said Dr. Davis.

The FINISH Oceania Summit follows FINISH Summits in the Caribbean, Asia, West Africa, Southern Africa and East Africa. Each summit focuses on the six steps of FINISH: Find, Intercede, Network, Invest, Send and Harvest … all focused on the necessary synergy and mobilization to finish the Great Commission by 2030.

To learn more about Global Church Network, visit https://gcnw.tv.

About Global Church Network

Established in 2001, Global Church Network is a growing coalition of more than 2,750 Christian ministries and 700,000 churches synergizing their efforts together to build the premier community of pastors worldwide and has helped plant five million new churches for a billion-soul harvest. The Global Church Divinity School has helped train tens of thousands of Christian leaders since 2002. For more information, visit gcnw.tv.