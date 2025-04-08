Religious

Edify Expands Global Reach, Bringing Sustainable Education Solutions to Kenya

BOSTON -- Edify, a leading non-profit organization transforming Christ-centered education in developing countries, is expanding into its fifteenth country of operation, Kenya. This marks a significant milestone in Edify's mission to improve and expand sustainable Christ-centered education globally.

Building upon successful operations in Africa and Latin America, Edify will partner with local schools and educational leaders in Kenya to implement its proven model, which focuses on three key pillars:

Training: to equip school leaders to develop Christ-centered and sustainable schools

Loan Capital: to expand and improve school facilities

Education Technology: to enhance learning outcomes and employability

"We are thrilled to expand into Kenya and walk alongside the many school owners there who are doing incredible work. God has opened the door for Edify to operate in Kenya, our fifteenth country, and we believe this will help shape a brighter future for students, schools, and communities to help bring about a Flourishing Godly Nation." – Tiger Dawson, CEO of Edify

Edify’s holistic approach integrates academic excellence, character development, and spiritual formation rooted in Jesus. This deeply aligns with the values of many Kenyan communities, fostering the growth of well-rounded individuals who are academically strong and equipped with the character and skills to make a positive, lasting impact.

Meshack Adiedo, the Proprietor of Badili Educational Centre in Kenya, shares, “[I] am so excited with the Edify expansion into our motherland Kenya. This has been long overdue since, as a sector of low-cost schools in Kenya, we have never found a long-term partner... This is a great opportunity for the growth and development of [private low-fee] schools in Kenya, including Badili Educational Centre, in terms of entrenching Christ-centered learning.”

Edify will initially focus on the Central, Rift Valley, and Coast regions of Kenya, with plans to continuously expand its reach over the years. While working closely with local partners, Edify will ensure its programs align with the specific needs of the Kenyan education landscape.

About Edify:

Edify, a nonprofit founded in 2009, is on a mission to improve and expand sustainable Christ-centered education globally by partnering with low-fee schools through impactful training, affordable financing, and innovative education technology. With faith at its core, Edify equips educators to create learning environments where students can flourish — academically and spiritually — leaving a lasting legacy for generations.