Religious

Esperanza Cochabamba with Will Graham: Thousands find eternal hope in the City of Eternal Spring

More than 41,900 attend evangelistic outreach at Cochabamba’s Estadio Félix Capriles on April 5

COCHABAMBA, Bolivia -- Cochabamba – Bolivia’s third largest city – is affectionately known as the City of Eternal Spring, due to its mild, spring-like weather all year long. On April 5, the name took on a different meaning, as many found the hope of eternity springing forth when the Gospel was proclaimed at Esperanza Cochabamba with Will Graham.

Approximately 31,700 filled Estadio Félix Capriles for the evening outreach. Another 10,250 attended FestiKids, a fun-filled event for children earlier in the day. Combined, more than 41,900 people heard the Good News of Jesus Christ during Esperanza Cochabamba.

Cochabamba is widely recognized as a very religious city, as evidenced by the 40-meter-tall statue of Jesus (“Cristo de la Concordia”) that stands atop nearby San Pedro Hill. Graham, in his message, encouraged those in attendance to move beyond religion and surrender to Jesus in repentance and faith.

“I’m asking you to put your faith in Jesus Christ and receive His forgiveness. He wants to give you a fresh start—a new beginning,” said Graham. “He wants to give you meaning and purpose. Are you willing to come to Him?”

As Graham gave the invitation, more than 3,900 people poured forward to surrender their eternities into the hands of Jesus. Earlier in the day, more than 4,000 made the same decision at FestiKids.

“Many people accepted Jesus Christ as Savior as we prepared for Esperanza Cochabamba, and now many more have accepted Jesus Christ into their hearts at the event,” said Bishop David Orozco of Iglesia de Dios de La Profecia. “This is just the beginning of something special. The churches are united in the Gospel. This is a great move from God.”

In addition to the message from Graham, Esperanza Cochabamba featured high-energy music by Kike Pavón, Jahaziel Band, and The Afters.

Christians representing more than 750 churches across the region were involved with Esperanza Cochabamba with Will Graham. Approximately 500 buses were organized to bring people to the event.

About Will Graham

Will is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). He has spoken to more than one million people on six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry in 2006. Will also serves as Executive Vice President of the BGEA, giving leadership to all aspects of the organization that his grandfather Billy Graham founded in 1950. Follow Will on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).