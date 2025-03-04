Religious

Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025 - Incredible Free Event with Testimonies from the Persecuted Church -- Limited Tickets Now Available

CAMP HILL, Penn. -- Coming Home Ministries is honored to announce the Women Imprisoned for Christ Conference 2025, a Jesus focused, Holy Spirit led, transformative event dedicated to sharing the powerful testimonies of women who have faced imprisonment for their unwavering Christian faith. This free conference is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Christian Life Assembly, located at 2645 Lisburn Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Men, women, and families are invited.

Come and be encouraged and inspired by incredible stories of God's mercy and grace. Write a letter with us to a persecuted Christian in prison overseas.

Tickets now available. Get free tickets here.

The conference will feature four distinguished speakers:

A dedicated evangelist, Sarah endured multiple imprisonments and severe persecution in China due to her faith. Her unwavering commitment serves as a testament to resilience under oppression. Esther Cheng (China): Esther's journey reflects profound faith amidst adversity, offering insights into the challenges faced by Christians in restrictive environments.

This event offers a unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of faith under persecution and to engage in meaningful support activities, such as letter writing to imprisoned Christians around the world. While the conference is free to attend, tickets are required due to limited seating. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For registration and additional information, please visit Women Imprisoned For Christ Conference 2025

Join us for testimonies, worship, and letter writing to persecuted Christians in countries around the world.