Is The U.S.A. A Land of Bad Government Or A Land of Good People?

Is the U.S. a land of "Good Government" or "Bad Men"? What do you think?

Much of what follows in this article was inspired by a great brochure I recently read, titled: “Back to Basics” (Timeless Truths Series) published by The John Birch Society, to which my wife and I have belonged for many decades. Although I’ve written on this subject previously in The Times Examiner, this information—this discussion of foundational principles—is so important that much of it bears repeating and restudying, for we have been living for generations in a nation whose government has shamelessly, purposely, and seemingly without fear of resistance from our people, ABANDONED the Constitutionalform of government set up for our REPUBLIC (not a DEMOCRACY) by the wisdom of our Founders back in 1787. If that statement is true, as I fear it is, then TRIPLE SHAME on “We, the so-called American People” for callously and carelessly allowing this to happen!

Today, and for many previous generations, “our” government gives “lip service” to the will of “We, the People” and the mandates codified in our venerable U.S. Constitution, and has been captured for well over a century by a band of evil, despicable, lying Marxist/collectivist/globalist plotters called “Democrats” (i.e. The Klan of New Bolsheviks), and Neo-Cons and RINOS--led for much of that time (on the surface) by an assortment of anti-American globalists in “our” Senate and House, and especially in our White House—treacherous Benedict Arnolds like Kamela Harris, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swallwell, Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, The Congressional Black Caucus, and before them by a racist constitution-despiser named President Woodrow Wilson and his fellow anti-constitutionalists in New York City and Washington, D.C., and later by racist and socialist President Franklin Roosevelt, and many others over decades (including outright communists) and Marxists like President Barack Obama), world government obsessed globalists like Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush—aided and abetted by a band of cowardly pseudo-Republicans—RINOS and NEO-CONS--like Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Dick Cheny, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, et. al.--who were/are determined to eradicate the final vestiges of constitutional government that the men and women of our past sacrificed so much to send down the corridors of time to us—Americans of the present, many of who increasingly give evidence that they could not care less about what form of government they live under as long as it is THEY who are in control. Whether or not our recently re-elected President Trump and his hopefully dedicated-to-our-Constitution Cabinet members can refocus our “American attitudes” in his crusade to “Make America Great Again”, remains to be seen. At least half of our people seem to be “with” him. What about the OTHER half? WHO are they “with”? Are they with the ENEMIES of our Constitutional liberties? Hmmmm? They seem to be! Don’t they?

Indeed, if we are to believe polls taken during the (mal)administration of Comrade Crooked Joe Biden (which took a great amount of faith and trust to believe), the majority of our younger citizens no longer prefer or respect our constitutional republic and the free enterprise system it allows, but prefer “socialism”—an authoritarian NANNY STATE-- that will “take care of them” and their uneducated butts from cradle to grave. Well, that’s not for me, and probably not for many of you. Let me tell you why.

FOUR BASIC TRUTHS

Because our wise Founders designed a constitutional republic for the U.S. (NOT a “Democracy”, which is one of the WORST forms of government), most Americans (with some sad and glaring exceptions) from then until today were born relatively free. However, there is a distinct possibility that we could die as slaves of collectivist authoritarians, because as an entire people, it appears that we’ve lost sight of certain basic truths:

1). FREEDOM CANNOT EXIST WITHOUT MORALITY

It’s an oxymoron to use the phrase: ‘immoral free men’. That makes no more sense than the term “dry water”. Unless people in a bordered society exhibit good character and moral fortitude, the ability to govern themselves will soon be ‘gone with the wind’. You can see it happening all around us today unless you are deliberately blind. When morality declines, and Christian faith evaporates ever more quickly into the winds of uncaring, both of which have obviously occurred here in the U.S. over many decades, the abuse of our constitutional and historic rights increases exponentially, requiring ever larger and more powerful government.

Just as criminals need jailers and domesticated animals need herdsmen, AN IMMORAL CITIZENRY NEEDS A POLICE STATE! We’ve been observing the truth of that wisdom all around us in recent years, as the Marxist thugs and vicious vandals from Black Lives Matter and AntiFa and our F.B.Lie purposely marauded throughout many of our cities and towns almost unimpeded, threatening the freedom of the innocent, fomenting ever-increasing lawlessness and violence, and arresting innocent Americans who were exercising their Constitutional rights.

Innocent Americans are dying or suffering, our police are disrespected at best and killed at worst, with low life scum who pretend to govern many cities in mostly “blue” states demanding that our local police be “defunded” or abolished. The LAW OF THE JUNGLE seems to be preferred now, over the ancient morality and the proven ways, and we wonder why our freedoms are evaporating, and why there is so much Marxist/Democrat induced “clamor” to restrict or abolish our 2nd Amendment right to “…Keep and bear arms”. Can President Trump and his “allies” turn this tide of PURPOSELY INEDUCED chaos? That remains to be seen! The leftist/Demoncrat controlled federal courts will UNCONSTITUTIONALLY fight his efforts every step of the way, as we can already plainly observe.

2). IGNORANT AND FREE CAN NEVER BE

In order for a people to live under self-government, they must be CAPABLE of self-government; however they must not only be moral but INFORMED! If we, as a people, are not informed with TRUTH, we will increasingly vote for politicians, demagogues, connivers, and race hustlers who promise the most “free” governmental ‘goodies’, and will quickly believe their most egregious lies . We will vote for more and bigger government until one day we find ourselves chained by TOTAL GOVERNMENT. Are we close to that day here in America in 2025? What do you think?

An electorate who are uninformed—who are ignorant of what is really going on around them—whether they are moral or immoral people, will ultimately vote itself into slavery. Most of history confirms that truth. Even the mighty Roman Republic, and later the Roman Empire, fell prey to that almost inviolable law of human nature. ONLY a moral and well-informed citizenry will usually vote for principled representatives—i.e. those who will LIMIT government to its proper role, which is to safeguard the liberties and the safety of “We, the People”. Today, those men and women are increasingly difficult to find and are often relentlessly attacked by the enemies of freedom, most (but not all) of whom call themselves “Democrats”.

3.) OUR RIGHTS COME FROM GOD

When our Creator made ‘human beings’, He gave them certain inalienable rights. Our Founding Generation said so in our Declaration of Independence, America’s “Birth Certificate”. God-given rights, therefore, existed PRIOR to men joining together to form governments—to devise “a more perfect union”. They knew, as many moderns seem to have forgotten (or more likely to have never been taught in our sorry “schools”—those “Institutes of Induced Ignorance) that the purpose of a noble and honorable government at any level, anywhere, and at any time, is ONLY to protect those God-given rights!

Plainly, the purpose of government can NEVER be to “grant” our citizens rights that they—that WE—already have! Likewise, legitimate and honorable governments can never legislate out of existence those rights that are “inalienable”! That would be the mark of an ILLEGITIMATE government! The American republican form of government was originally based on these fundamental truths. If we abandon it, as we increasingly seem intent on doing (or at least as The Klan of New Bolsheviks that was recently in charge of “our” government has ALWAYS seemed intent on accomplishing)—at the bidding or their “deep state” globalist masters, then our constitutional form of government will inevitably be lost. Even today it appears to be on “Life Support”!

4.) THE ESSENCE OF FREEDOM IS THE LIMITATION OF GOVERNMENT

Because of the “sin nature” of man, some degree of government must, of necessity, exist in order to SECURE the rights given to us by God, because not all men are willing to be good to or respectful of their fellow men. But because government officials at all levels are those very “sinful” men, history has proved, often after much pain and treasure had been expended, that the powers exercised by the very governments under which we live must be STRICTLY LIMITED and constantly controlled. That reality has been in evidence throughout most of human history, for it is a truth long ago carved in stone that ultimately, the greatest threat to any individual’s freedom is the VERY GOVERNMENT UNDER WHICH HE/SHE LIVES.

The U.S. Constitution wisely limited the powers of the Federal government. Sadly, because “We, the People” have become blasé and unconcerned, at least 80% of what “our” government does today is PLAINLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Americans, sadly, have turned almost a blind eye to the abuse of governmental authority because they have increasingly ignored basic truths. Freedom will only be preserved for future generations if we go back to the wisdom of our Founders, and back to the basic God-given rights they codified for us in our virtually ignored federal Constitution.

President Trump #47 appears intent on doing just this, despite the usual cacophony of un-American and anti-Constitutional shrieking and resistance being blasted forth by the ANTI-PATRIOTS and morons of the Dumbocrat Party. Any other course of action is to guarantee perpetual serfdom under a tyrannical regime, a course of action that was WELL UNDER WAY during the verminous and Marxist Comrade Crooked Joe Biden regime! Will our President Trump and his Cabinet allies really concentrate on restoring our embattled and increasingly ignored Constitution via his MAGA Movement, or will he succumb to being a “politician” rather than a LEADER? A question more to the point is: Do the American people REALLY want him to do so?

A GOVERNMENT OF LAWS---OR OF MEN?

I assume you subscribe to one of the most important tenets of freedom, for if we’ve learned anything from history it is this: PEOPLE CREATED GOVERNMENTS; GOVERNMENTS DID NOT CREATE PEOPLE! Therefore the rights granted by the PEOPLE to government are based solely on the God-given rights of those very people who institute governments. EVERY person has the right to defend his/her life, liberty, and property, which then infers that individuals also have the right to join with others and form a government to protect those God-given rights, just as did our Founders in July of 1776, in our immortal Declaration of Independence, America’s Birth Certificate. But we all must remember and respect another truth: An individual does NOT have the right to violate the rights of another, AND NEITHER DOES ANY GOVERNMENT!

It is obvious that any government formed by people has to be large enough to secure these God-given rights, but not so large as to violate or destroy those rights, as our current U.S. government has very obviously been intent on surreptitiously doing for over a century. If you understand that simple principle then you understand the proper role of government. It is also obvious that if there were no government, as in ANARCHY, people’s rights would not be secure at all. Ultimately the criminals or violent insurrectionists would take control, eliminate many of their own supporters who are anarchists, and then the strongest or the most organized or the best armed will proceed to enslave their fellow citizens.

People acting alone are usually unable to protect their liberties against large mobs of criminals, rioters, looters, and insurrectionists, i.e. against the criminal acts of evil and unjust people. Armed citizens may do so under some circumstances, and throughout history it often has been necessary to do so --and may increasingly be required in the time ahead. However, one man against a mob can lead to bad consequences, even though it may be the only choice. A proper government dedicated to adhering to its constitution and rigorously overseen by its citizens will always assure that liberties persist. An improper or uncaring government will always do just the opposite!

All of human history has amply demonstrated that people’s rights are NOT secure under any kind of system of total government, as always exists in tyrannical left wing regimes such as communism, most socialist regimes, Nazism, Fascism, Pol-Potism, repressive monarchies, and any hybrid combination of phony “do-gooders” and collectivists wherein the government is all powerful and the people are reduced to fearful (and unarmed) slaves. Such governments sometimes grant SOME of its citizens (usually the lap dogs and butt kissers and “party members”) some privileges occasionally, but those same privileges can be taken away from them on a whim (or if one “offends” some party elite). Whenever government has total power, the people who exist under that government have NONE. What is the root of the word “totalitarian”? It is “TOTAL”.

All Americans once knew, as we all should know today (but don’t), our rights are only secure under a limited government! The larger the government becomes, the less secure are the rights of the people. Our Founders wisely established the U.S. as a constitutional republic, a form of government perhaps halfway between anarchy on the right of the political scale (no government) and totalitarianism on the left of the political scale (total government). Throughout mankind’s existence it has never been easy to preserve liberty. Totalitarian/authoritarian regimes have been the rule since Nimrod tried to build The Tower of Babel in the Land of Shinar (Babylonia). Sad but true. And they have all ultimately collapsed under the weight of their own repression!

As George Washington was supposed to have cautioned (but didn’t): “Government is not reason; it is not eloquence; it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.” THAT is why our Founders, in their wisdom, gave us a government of laws, NOT of men (which is the very definition of “REPUBLIC”), for they knew that government, like fire, had to be contained lest it consume those who created it. Unfortunately, the leftist moon bats who have controlled “our” government for generations (both Democrats AND Republicans) never learned that basic political fact, and they surely don’t want YOU to think about this hoary wisdom!

Let’s face reality: Americans will either be governed by laws or ruled by men. Because of the sinful nature of mankind, induced by Satan (the FIRST Marxist) into our species right from the start, rule by men (and not law) always ends in tyranny of some form or other! Always! Only as we struggle to preserve our constitutional government under laws will our God-given rights be forever secure. Right now in America of the year 2025, despite having a new President who at least appears to be aware of the dangers to our liberties posed by out-of-control government, those rights look to be in jeopardy, because an evil horde of collectivist political monsters (globalists, Democrats, RINOS, Marxists, nameless and faceless big government-serving bureaucrats, and TRAITORS) have done their best over many generations to fasten their tentacles of repression on all of us. If we let them get away with it, who will be to blame? If we acquiesce to their tyranny—IF President Trump and his supporters really can’t MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN as they promise us they will do, what will we tell our descendants when they no longer live in a free republic? What will be our monument to history—a free nation or, in the immortal words of George Orwell, “A jackboot stamping on a human face, forever”? Right now that appears to be a “toss up”!

Most importantly, WHAT will we—what will YOU--tell our Creator, someday in the future, about what we—what YOU--did to help preserve mankind’s freedom? What excuses will we—will YOU--attempt to use to justify our cowardice and our acceptance of evil? Will we tell Him that we “prayed about it”—that we “voted in every election”—that we lived on our knees as we submitted to the incorrect teaching about Romans 13 that our pastors assured us was the correct interpretation of His Word---or lived in fearful shadows as we awaited for an unbiblical “Rapture” to rescue us from the evil ones who threaten our lives and our freedoms? I shudder to think about it. I hope that you do likewise!