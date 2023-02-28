Is The Democrat Party An Enemy Of Our Constitutional Republic? (Part 2)

Here are some of the noxious acolytes of the Klan of New Bolsheviks. They and their party are enemies of our Republic!

“When the righteous are in authority (a-or are increased), the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule, the people sigh.” - Proverbs 29:2 1599 Geneva Bible

“When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.” - Proverbs 29:2 N.I.V.

Last time I ended with the contention that “neither of our two main political parties is the same NOW as they were originally…”. The perception has been that what we see today—the Democrat and Republican Parties as they currently exist—is what they have always been. But that is not the case. If we were able to “time travel” back to the last quarter of the 18th century and to most of the 19th century, the time when our present political parties were being conceived and organized, we would not recognize them. If our Founding Generation came back today to the nation they founded in 1787, I contend that not only would they be shocked at what we, their political and spiritual descendants, have allowed befalling their dream but that they would also accuse the US of allowing their visions of constitutional liberty and limited government, that most of them sacrificed so much to bequeath to their future countrymen, to be usurped, violated, and virtually destroyed. And they’d be correct in their accusations.

WE are guilty of carelessly and callously allowing the constitutional republic that our ancestors gave us to be trashed—to be changed from a “Constitutional Federal Republic” to a “Big Brother Democracy” run by various powerful FASCIST oligarchs—from the concept of strong states and a rather weak federal government to “vassal” states and a strong and domineering federal government (rightly feared by our Founders). Essentially our federal government today is a “Big Business Dominated FASCIST OLIGARCHY”, being purposely morphed into a ‘People’s Democracy’, a governmental form greatly feared by our wise and highly educated Founders.

Many, if not most, historically educated Americans have long been under the somewhat inaccurate assumption that our Founders were against “political parties”. Some of them certainly were, but others of them actually founded political parties, notably John Adams and Alexander Hamilton (founders of the now defunct Federalist Party that George Washington supported but to which he never belonged), and Thomas Jefferson and James Madison (founders of the Democratic-Republican Party—originally called the ‘Republican Party’, then changed to the Democratic-Republican Party, which morphed into the Democrat Party during the War of 1812 and into the 1820s).

George Washington surely WAS against political parties, but to confuse matters he called them ‘factions’, which everyone assumed thereafter to mean political parties in their entirety, rather than the more accurate use of the word as we would define it today—i.e. “factions” (liberals, conservatives, centrists, etc.) WITHIN a political party. In his “Farewell Address”, Washington wrote:

“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.” He also gave a strong warning of the divisive and often corrosive influences of those “factions” on the workings of a republic, saying: “The common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.”

How wise our first President truly was! It almost appears as though he had a “vision” of the political parties of our time, one of which is controlled by Marxist/Globalist One-World Government philosophies, and that is clearly intent on destroying the very Republic of our Founders (the Democrat Party, if you were unsure); and the other a cowardly, mostly ineffective, weak-kneed shadow party that was formed by socialists in 1854 and is currently controlled by globalists and big business—a party that pretends to love and support our disintegrating republic, while in reality, it is a “Democrat-Lite” party for the most part, and while exhibiting some periods historically of “intestinal fortitude” (guts), has been such for many decades (yes, I’m referring to the Republican Party).

In a similar vein of thought, John Adams also warned his posterity

against political parties. He wrote:

“There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.”

It’s difficult to disagree with John Adams when what he said over 200 years ago is so painfully TRUE today! Washington and Adams and many others of our Founding Generation had a great fear that political parties would result in “formal and permanent despotism”, and would bring about nothing but “political evil under our Constitution”. They feared, rightly, that “disorders and miseries” would invariably be the result of a system which encouraged political parties, so much so that it would cause the people to demand ‘absolute power’ in one or a few individuals, so that they (the citizenry) may enjoy peace and security. How astute they were! How prescient they appeared—almost as if they could see the damage to our Republic caused by the despicable socialist/collectivist Democrat Party, and by the sold-out-to-“corporatism” and to the anti-free enterprise “chambers of commerce” RINOS and big business oligarchs and their hordes of lobbyists which dominate the Republican Party of today (and in truth, the Democrat Party also)!

The Democrat Party in its current incarnation is a party that obviously verifies the accuracy of the fears of our Founders. So what, you may ask, is the Democrat Party? I contend that it is an “in your face” enemy of both the American people and the troubled Republic that it currently is intent on destroying. Is the Democrat Party (or as I now call it—The Klan of New Bolsheviks) a pro-free enterprise party, was it ever such, or has it degenerated into an extreme socialist/collectivist anti-constitutional group of disparate people, all with their own visions on how to “fundamentally change America”, as the despicable Comrade Barak Obama was so obviously intent on accomplishing? (And STILL IS)!) I believe the answers to those questions are increasingly obvious!

Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are generally considered to be the main founders of what today is called the Democrat Party, although it was called the Republican Party in the early days of our nation, slowly changing its name and “vision” to the Democratic-Republican Party, and then to the modern Democrat Party by the 1820’s. The Democrat Party, especially during the administration of the controversial and corrupt Democrat, Andrew Jackson, was against a “national bank of the U.S.”, but then favored one later on when it came into greater political prominence.

It was America’s majority party from the 1830’s to The War For Southern Independence, and dominated the former Confederacy until well into the 20th century. The Democrat Party strongly supported the evil institution of chattel slavery (especially in the South), and later passed and supported the despicable “Jim Crow laws” of the late 19th and first half of the 20th centuries. Essentially the historic Democrat Party was strongly for segregation of the races and was against any meaningful granting of full civil rights to our black citizens, especially their rights to vote, to own property, and to own firearms, and remained dedicated to those causes until the resurgence of a “lukewarm conservative” Republican Party began in the 1960’s. The Democrat Party long OPPOSED women’s suffrage, and it was the Republican Party which, to its credit, got the 19th Amendment passed in 1919 and ratified in 1920, finally giving our American women the right to vote.

It’s difficult to determine an exact time when the Democrat Party began its obvious shift to the collectivist (socialist/communist) leftist road. Obviously, one of the strongest impetuses toward socialism/collectivism in the Democrat Party originated in our modern era in 1913 with the election to the office of POTUS of the extreme Democrat leftist and virulent racist, Woodrow Wilson, as he did everything he could to disregard our Constitution (which he despised), and which reached the communist/socialist/collectivist’s “Nirvana” in 1932 when one of its “saints”, President Franklin Roosevelt, and his communist and communist-loving minions and advisors (i.e. Harry Hopkins et al), began to trash our Constitution and make the nation “safe” for socialism—for ever-expanding government programs during the “great depression” (which was PROLONGED by FDR’s “New Deal” policies). However, while the decades of the 1940’s and 1950’s saw much growth of the federal government, and many of the former programs promulgated over decades by The Socialist Party of the U.S. became “mainstream” in the Democrat party platforms, it was the 1960’s which witnessed the increasingly rapid conversion of the Democrat Party into the “Democrat Socialist Party”.

What we today refer to as “the New Left” got its impetus in the 1960’s, a decade that witnessed societal change, runaway drug use, immoral degeneration in thought and in cultural mores, and in the disgusting “music” of that time, generational rebellion, turmoil, political violence, multitudes of anti-Constitutional laws (and perhaps a few needful laws). The ‘New Left’ concentrated on capturing operational control of The Democrat Party and slowly but surely succeeded in doing so. One of its ‘notorious’ members was the anti-American radical called Saul Alinsky, so admired by the American culture-despising Comrade Barak Obama, and a friend of the treacherous and lying Hillary Clinton, who so admired Alinsky and his book, “Rules For Radicals”, that she wrote a long university dissertation about Alilnsky’s book (this is the book that Alinsky dedicated to “Lucifer, the First Revolutionary”, among others). Alinsky’s anti-free enterprise/anti-constitutional government ‘advice’ was that in order to change American society, it was necessary to first infiltrate its major institutions, including the centers of higher learning, our church organizations, our communications media, our sources of entertainment, our labor unions, and all three branches of the U.S. government. If those things were accomplished, then those responsible for these changes would have achieved the power to adopt and implement their leftist and socialist policies with only minimal (they hoped) resistance. It seems apparent that many who have advanced the cause of leftist politics in the U.S. over the past few decades have been astute students of Alinsky and his teachings. Obama and the Clintons surely were and still are!

At one time the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly the Democrat Party) was composed of at least some members who were somewhat ‘centrist’ liberals (such as President John Kennedy and Senator Hubert Humphrey), who genuinely seemed to love our constitutional republic, and who gave the impression (perhaps falsely) of being opposed to the collectivist/communist totalitarianism that had been rearing its ugly tentacles ever since the end of WW1. Many of us recall the violence of the 1968 political season and the 1968 Democrat Convention in Chicago, during which the ‘New Left’ pretty much eliminated its centrist opposition within the party, and ‘dethroned’ and purged the ‘centrists’ that still remained. It was at this time that radical socialism/collectivism began to capture total control of that erstwhile somewhat ‘pro-American’ party, so much so that a “rising star” of Democrat politics, Hillary Rodham Clinton, wrote letters of admiration to Saul Alinsky, praising his philosophy and assuring him that his ideas were beginning to work well.

One would have to be politically blind, a resident of “Unreality Land”, or believe everything he/she is told by our anti-American ‘main stream media’, to deny that today’s Democrat Party has become a very far left, very socialist/collectivist, very anti-Constitution party whose top leadership, for certain, has been infiltrated over the past few decades by those who profess an allegiance to “socialism/communism”, but especially to “Globalism”—i.e. “The New World Order”, and to its centers of worship: The Marxist United Nations, the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, and now to the fascist World Economic Forum, run by that fascist gnome, Klaus Schwab (“You will own nothing. And you will love it”).

Top Democrats, and indeed much of the rank and file of that party, love to now call themselves “progressives”, because the word ‘liberal’, which they used in the past to describe themselves, is recognized by a sizeable portion of the American people as a euphemism for ‘socialist’ and for the totally evil phenomenon of “wokeness”, for “big spenders”, “proponents of identity politics”, “multiple gender stupidity”, “gender reassignment for young people—including permanently disfiguring surgeries”, “race panderers”, “increasing calls for re-segregation of America” by the disgusting race hustlers now sprouting up all around us like poisonous toadstools in a pile of decaying garbage, “racial identity and hatred via “Critical Race Theory” evils and its attendant historically inaccurate “1619 Project”, and big government promoting “radicals”.

‘Progressive’ sounds oh-so-much better to the unwashed and uneducated masses, to the minorities who exist perpetually on the federal “plantations”, and especially to the younger “mouth breathing” fools who will vote for candidates from The Klan of New Bolsheviks as long as they promise these acolytes something for nothing—Democrat ‘pie in the sky’ and ‘heaven on earth’. Of course, we all should know that the term “progressive” in its current incarnation is really a euphemism for SOCIALIST, which long ago took on an unfavorable “patina” among those unwashed masses!

Communist/Socialist Comrade Bernie Sanders, an old-time Marxist of long standing who honeymooned in its “last days” in the old Soviet Union and extolled its “accomplishments”, and who always supports and votes WITH the Democrat Party, has reportedly collected a relatively large number of younger American voters to his socialist cause by promising them that “the government” will forgive their student loans (which they UNWISELY took upon themselves with little thought of the consequences), and will give them “free” college educations. “Vote for me” said Comrade Bernie before dropping out of the 2020 POTUS race, and I will give you plenty of “free stuff” from the government. Of course, Comrade President Joe Biden has taken up that “mantle” of “Student Debt Relief”, which thankfully is currently stalled in the courts.

Let’s face it—‘free stuff’ appeals to a lot of unthinking mush brains of all ages. Comrade Bernie was one of the founders of The Progressive Caucus, and has fed at the trough of government jobs for his entire life, just as our current “Hair Sniffer-In-Chief”, Comrade Biden, has. As a true progressive (socialist/collectivist), Bernie despises the freedoms that Americans have long fought and died to keep, because down deep socialists/collectivists like him and like Comrade Biden don’t believe in freedom—only in powerful government. But at least he’s open and honest about his pro-socialist beliefs. Unlike the snakes of the Biden Administration, who major in the “art” of PERFIDY!

Americans have a choice to make before the 2024 elections, if indeed we even have them. As I write this, our nation is being demographically DESTROYED by virtually uncontrolled illegal INVASIONS of the dregs from the rest of the planet; “our” government is constantly trying to pass gun registration and gun confiscation legislation (we ALL should know that registration will invariably lead to confiscation); and while the evil Roe V. Wade Extreme Court ruling has been overturned recently, we as a nation are still contending with large numbers of the MURDER of the unborn, and the despicable Dumbocrats are vowing to pass new federal legislation codifying the “right” to murder the unborn. RUNAWAY INFLATION is now destroying our economy and our social system and the purchasing power of Americans, and the despicable globalists of The New World Order are even now planning on shackling Americans with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which, with its attendant “ESG social credit score system”, will force our people to become SLAVES of the Central Banking system, which will force its collectivist will on all of us and will “cancel” all those “resistors” who do not bow down before the altar of tyranny, same as the Chinese Communist Party does in Communist China (and which is slowly but inexorably imposing its evil will on the American people).

Without any doubt the Klan of New Bolsheviks will choose to continue down the socialist/communist/collectivist road to the total extinction of freedom that verminous Dumbocrat Socialists like Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, the Progressive Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus, “The Disgusting Squad”, et. al. are extolling to the mal-educated of America. “Follow us”—“vote for us”—they assure the gullible, and we’ll lead you into the “Promised Land”. Yeah, sure they will. Soviet Russia, Communist Cuba, Communist China, Communist North Korea, Communist Nicaragua, and Communist Venezuela, here we come! Get out of our way!