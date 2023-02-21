Is The Democrat Party An Enemy Of Our Constitutional Republic? (Part 1)

President Ulysses Grant's observation needs to be revised somewhat: There are but two Parties now ... the Constitutional Freedom Party and the Anti-Constitutional Pro-Tyranny Party!

I could also have stated in this article’s title that “the loyalty of the Republican Party to our U.S. Constitution for many decades, and even under its supposedly “reformed” current leadership in the U.S. House, hasn’t been, and may not be, much better”! (Only time will tell). But for now I’ll proceed with this condemnation of what is more accurately known today as The Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly known as the ‘Democrat Party’), with no apologies if I offend a portion of our American electorate. I ask my readers to keep in mind the old truism that often “the truth hurts”, and if that truth offends those of you who are perennial and unapologetic Democrats, so be it. As the long-suffering Capt. Rhett Butler finally declared at the end of Gone With The Wind, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a …..” Well, I assume you can finish his memorable quote, which adequately expresses my ‘concerns’ over whether or not you who call yourselves faithful Democrats (or as I charitably call you—“Dumbocrats”), can make any kind of logical counter-arguments to my contentions.

It’s always wise to include a bit of political “humor” in an article attacking the political beliefs of any group of Americans, even though those beliefs are designed to purposely destroy our Constitutional Republic (just witness the treacherous and freedom-destroying proposals that have been oozed out of the pustules known as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, The “Squad”, et. al, in The District of Criminals & Communists since 2020, and long before that). I’ve been blessed to have a friend and fraternity brother in another state who, along with his wife, send me interesting “tidbits” of political truth and societal foibles from time to time. A while back they sent me this bit of political hilarity regarding one of my favorite “people to despise and ridicule”---namely The Wicked Witch of the West—former House Speaker (and Liar Extraordinaire) Comrade Nancy Pelosi. The original email seems to have originated with a man named Jack Hanna, but I’m unable to determine whether or not he is the originator of this brilliance. Let me share his thoughts with you:

NEW ELEMENT ON THE PERIODIC CHART: “PELOSIUM”—

“It appears there is a new element on the Periodic Chart, called ‘PELOSIUM’. A major research institution has just announced the discovery of the densest element yet known to science. The new element has been named ‘Pelosium’. Pelosium has one NEUTRON, 12 ASSISTANT NEUTRONS, 75 DEPUTY NEUTRONS, and 224 ASSISTANT DEPUTY NEUTRONS, giving it an atomic mass of 311.

“These particles are held together by dark particles call MORONS, which are surrounded by vast quantities of lepton-like particles called PEONS. The symbol of Pelosium is PU. Pelosium’s mass actually increases over time, as morons randomly interact with various elements in the atmosphere and become assistant deputy neutrons within the Pelosium atom, leading to the formation of ‘ISO-DOPES’.

“This characteristic of moron promotion leads some scientists to believe that Pelosium is formed whenever morons reach a certain quantity in concentration. This hypothetical quantity/concentration is referred to as CRITICAL MORASS. When catalyzed with money, Pelosium activates CNN-ADNAUSEUM, an element that radiates orders of magnitude more energy, albeit as incoherent noise, since it has half as many peons but twice as many morons as Pelosium.”

I trust that you’ll agree that the “scientist” who discovered the “Pelosium

Element” deserves to win a prize of some kind---probably the well-deserved “Guffaw Award”, presented annually to the patriot who does the most to expose the silly but sinister machinations of those members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks who never cease in their efforts to destroy the Constitutional Republic bequeathed to us by our Founding Generation. (No, there’s no such award, but there should be!)

So, just how does the Klan of New Bolsheviks (or the Democrat Party if the truth offends you) qualify as an enemy of our Constitutional Republic? First off, let’s discover what a “Bolshevik” was historically and what Bolsheviks morphed into over the first half of the 20th century. In the Russian language, the word ‘Bolshevik’ means “one of the majority”, and was commonly used as early as 1903, when at the Second Congress of the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party (which was convened in London) the term “Bolsheviki” came into use, which referred to members of that political party which was led by two anti-God scumbags and revolutionaries, Leon Trotsky and Vladimir Lenin, who were financed by very wealthy people in Europe and in the United States, including Jacob Schiff of Kuhn-Loeb Bank and William Thompson, president of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Jacob Schiff donated $20 million to aid the Bolsheviks in Russia in 1917---the equivalent of $416 million today). Lenin and his fellow “Bolsheviki” insisted that one had to be a ‘professional revolutionary’ in order to belong to the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party, and they eventually won a temporary majority on that party’s central committee. They called themselves Bolsheviks and mockingly called their political opponents Mensheviks, or ‘those in the minority’.

From 1903 to 1912 the Bolsheviks continued to agitate in Russian politics, practicing political assassinations of police and local government officials in Russia, often boycotting elections and refusing to cooperate with the Czar’s government and with all other political parties in the Russian “Duma”, or parliament. In a political move in 1912, Lenin led a very small minority and split the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party, forming a majority party that was distinctly Bolshevik, and that increasingly came under the malign influence of the supposed “infallibility” of orthodox Marxism as promulgated by that follower of Satan, Karl Marx, whose ravings Lenin studied in the late 1880’s, when he became a dedicated Marxist.

From 1912 to 1917, the popularity of Lenin’s Bolsheviks constantly increased, particularly among poor urban workers and the rank and file of the Russian military. The Bolshevik Revolution of February, 1917 unfolded in all of its violence, and Lenin returned to Russia from exile, financed and probably “directed” by extremely wealthy European and American “fat cats” with ‘progressive agendas’ of their own, and demanded immediate peace among the factions and that the ‘workers’ councils, or “soviets”, take over the government. By October, 1917 the Bolsheviks (not known as ‘communists’ yet) exercised political majorities in the St. Petersburg (Petrograd) and Moscow ‘soviets’, ultimately overthrowing the Provisional Government formed after the Czar’s abdication, and soon took over control of the Russian government.

At the conclusion of the Russian Revolution, the Bolsheviks declined to share any political power with the other revolutionary groups who had fought alongside them, except for the “Left Socialist Revolutionaries”. Before long the Bolsheviki had suppressed all of their rival political organizations, even those who had helped them since 1903. They changed their official name to Russian Communist Party in March, 1918, then to All Union Communist Party in December, 1925, and finally to Communist Party of the Soviet Union in October, 1952. That is how the Bolsheviks of Russia became the Communist Party of the U.S.S.R. That is how a once great, but poorly governed, nation like Imperial Russia degenerated into a Marxist, collectivist tyranny run by a small but fanatical oligarchy that has threatened and attacked our western world for over a century. Their “blood brothers” who control much of the present western world generally, and most of the U.S., have long infiltrated and infested our no longer “constitutional” government, and now dominate and run the “oligarchy” that is now called the United States.

We all should know that communists, and the globalist insiders behind the scenes who pull their strings, worship POWER, for power gives them CONTROL, and control results in their ability to accomplish the goals that collectivists have sought for over two centuries. What, you might ask, are those goals? At the risk of being called a “conspiracy theorist” (actually I’m a “conspiracy FACTIST”), I contend that the goals promulgated by Karl Marx in his socialist screed, The Communist Manifesto in 1848, basically rehashed and restated the original goals of Adam Weishaupt’s “Order of the Illuminati” as originally dredged from the Pit of Hell in Bavaria back in May of 1776, which were:

The abolition of all ordered monarchies and governments;

The abolition of private property and inheritances;

The abolition of patriotism and nationalism;

The abolition of family life and the institution of marriage, and the establishment of communal (public) education of children;

The abolition of ALL religions (especially Christianity).

Are there any groups today who seem to espouse one or more of these Satanic goals? Have you ever heard someone you know or admire, perhaps someone in your own circle of friends or family, or some pandering leftist politician proclaiming that we’d all be much better off by getting rid of our constitutional republic and changing it to a “Peoples’ Socialist Democracy”; or supporting the confiscation of one’s legally owned property for failure to pay ‘taxes’; demanding such a high inheritance tax that it becomes prohibitively expensive for all but the financially well-off to inherit wealth or property or a business from one’s family; ridiculing and attacking patriotism and love of country, and insisting that we should all consider ourselves to be ‘citizens of the world’; belittling traditional nuclear families consisting of a married and committed husband, wife, and children, and referring to the institution of marriage as ‘outmoded’ and a relic of a male dominated misogynist and patriarchal society; espousing the “wonderful accomplishments” and successes of government (public) schools and attacking the concept of private/Christian/home schools; attacking the very concepts and doctrines of historic Christianity and attributing all of the ‘evils’ of society to the Christian Church and/or to our free enterprise system? Does that “disinformation” ring a bell to any of you?

If you haven’t heard some of our fellow citizens and more than a few of our local and national politicians and the despicable “main stream media” (MSM) saying these things, then YOU haven’t been paying attention to what is going on all around us in our rapidly disintegrating former republic, which these enemies of freedom are converting into a “democracy”, one of the WORST forms of government, as our Founders wisely recognized. If you do recognize one or more of these concepts pushed by politicians who assure you that they have only your ‘best interests ‘ in mind, then you have been exposed to Communist/socialist/collectivist propaganda that, I assure you, did NOT originate in the twisted mind of Karl Marx!

So just how did the “Democrat Party” originate and evolve into the long time pro-slavery, anti-women’s suffrage, anti-civil rights for blacks, anti-American Constitution, anti-western culture, anti-freedom, anti-conservative collective that it is today? That’s a story too long to include in detail in this article, but essentially what is today’s Democrat Party had its roots in the many political “clubs” and “societies” of our young nation’s early history, coalescing in the 1820’s around groups that were inspired by the French Revolution, groups which sometimes called themselves “Democratic”, and which espoused Illuminism/Jacobinism, and promoted socialism (very popular in 19th century America), ever-bigger government, an end to “Federalism” as written originally into our U.S. Constitution, while sometimes calling for an end to slavery (preferably by violence, but mainly in the North).

Early “Democrats” were “Manifest Destiny” proponents that had few, if any, qualms about stealing or confiscating the land of our Native People (and Democrats were not the only party that did that), and that party attracted hordes of socialist/communist pro-war, pro-violence agitators, many of who had fled from Europe when their communist revolutions of the 1830’s and 1840’s failed), and all of who had slowly infiltrated themselves openly or surreptitiously into our body politic from the end of our Revolutionary War and then throughout the 19th century. Neither of our two main political parties are the same NOW as they were originally, even though most Americans apparently believe that the Democrat and Republican Parties of the present have always been what they are perceived to be today. As we’ll discover in Part 2, that is not “the way it is”!