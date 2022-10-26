Education

NGU Invites Community to Homecoming Festivities, Oct. 28-29

North Greenville University will honor outstanding graduates and welcome alumni and friends to campus during its 2022 Homecoming weekend Oct. 28-29.

“Homecoming is a huge part of the rhythm of life on a campus like NGU. It’s always wonderful to see people we recognize on this special weekend,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “One of the fun parts of my job is running into people in the community who tell me they haven’t been back to campus in years—or even decades—and are coming back for Homecoming. It’s a joy to hear from them after their visit, to hear their excitement about what they’ve seen and their gratitude for what NGU has meant in their lives.”

Homecoming events begin Friday, October 28, with the 34th Annual Marion Moorhead Golf Classic, hosted at Cherokee Valley Golf and Club in Travelers Rest.

“Homecoming is a special time when NGU alumni return to campus to catch up with friends from the past and present,” said Lamont Sullivan, NGU assistant vice president for advancement and alumni engagement. “We look forward to reconnecting with alumni and friends and encourage all NGU alumni to attend any and all events.”

The week’s events culminate Saturday, Oct. 29, with the Alumni & Friends Tailgate Party at Younts Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. and NGU’s Homecoming football game at 3 p.m. against Valdosta State University.

Homecoming events at North Greenville include:

The 34 th Annual Marion Moorhead Golf Classic, 8 a.m., Oct. 28, Cherokee Valley Golf and Club, Travelers Rest. Proceeds support NGU’s general scholarship fund, which directly aids students. (Thanks to generous alumni and friends, the tournament is sold out.)

8 a.m., Oct. 28, Cherokee Valley Golf and Club, Travelers Rest. Proceeds support NGU’s general scholarship fund, which directly aids students. (Thanks to generous alumni and friends, the tournament is sold out.) Alumni Awards Dinner and Half-Century Ceremony , 6:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Hayes Ministry Center, Moore Hall: we will honor the Class of 1972 and our 2022 Alumni Award Honorees Kathleen Burgess, MCM '12, and John Craig Williams, IV. '16. Tickets for the event are $15 per person. Register online.

, 10-11 a.m., Oct. 29, The President's House, 9 Blackwell Road, Tigerville. Join Auxilio for this event hosted by NGU First Lady Lisa Fant. Admission is free, but reservations are required. R.S.V.P. to alumni@ngu.edu by October 26.

, 10-11 a.m., Oct. 29, The President’s House, 9 Blackwell Road, Tigerville. Join Auxilio for this event hosted by NGU First Lady Lisa Fant. Admission is free, but reservations are required. R.S.V.P. to by October 26. Campus Tours , 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., Meet in front of Hayes Ministry Center for a guided tour around campus to the newest renovations and improvements. Register online.

, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., Meet in front of Hayes Ministry Center for a guided tour around campus to the newest renovations and improvements. Register online. Alumni & Friends Tailgate Party , 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Younts Stadium. Prior to the 3 p.m. kick-off of NGU's Homecoming Football Game versus Valdosta State University. Tickets are $10 per person. A children’s play zone is included in this event for alumni families. Register online.

, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Younts Stadium. Prior to the 3 p.m. kick-off of NGU's Homecoming Football Game versus Valdosta State University. Tickets are $10 per person. A children’s play zone is included in this event for alumni families. Register online. Homecoming Football Game, 3 p.m., Oct. 29, Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium: Tickets are available at the ticket booth in front of Younts Stadium prior to kickoff.

Homecoming events for current North Greenville students kicked off Monday night. The week will feature a volleyball tournament on campus, a bowling tournament at Peach Bowl Lanes in Greer and a trip to the Corn Maze at Famoda Farms in Taylors.

For a complete schedule of events offered by the NGU Alumni Association, visit go.ngu.edu/alumni.

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.