Videos

Ukraine The Full Story

Former US Ambassador Chas Freeman explains expertly the entire history, causes, and effects of the Ukraine war, shattering the common narrative about an "unprovoked" war. The Ukraine War was very much preventable but US Neocons chose to push Kiev into the abyss to wage a bloody proxy-war for the sake of their megalomaniac world-domination phantasies. Where does this leave Ukraine, Russia, and Europe for the years to come? Listen to the Ambassador giving a succinct overview of the lessons from the Ukraine Proxy-War.