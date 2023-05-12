Videos

Conspiracies — From Theories to Facts

Conspiracies From Theories to Facts

For decades, the media has stigmatized as “conspiracy theorists” those who resist certain Establishment official narratives. That’s been especially shown in cases of those who bucked the approved narratives of all things Covid-19. In this episode, we look at three storylines that were labeled conspiracy theories but which time has vindicated, and we finish with the overarching conspiracy that is proving truer by the day. 

Plus, Christian Gomez interviews Scott Schara, a man driven to expose what he believes were hospital Covid-19 protocols intentionally designed to kill patients. Schara’s young daughter died while hospitalized with Covid in a Wisconsin hospital, prompting his and his family’s mission. 

Connect with TNA Video

----------------------------

Paul Dragu is the communications director for The John Birch Society and the host of the Freedom Is the Cure podcast. He is an award-winning investigative journalist and the collaborative writer of Defector: A True Story of Tyranny, Liberty and Purpose. Paul emigrated to the United States from communist Romania as a boy.

Hits: 88

You have no rights to post comments

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share in Reddit
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 