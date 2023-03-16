Videos

Slave New World: Genocide of Critical Thinking

Patrick Wood, researcher, author, and writer shares with Catching Fire News the global impact of Technocracy and its origins.



Technocracy was designed as an economic system rather than a political one. With its social structure and social engineering, it attempts to transform all aspects of human society into property of the state.



The name “Technocracy” dates back to the 1930’s. Scientists and its influential backers sought to recreate mankind through the combination of science and technology. Removing God and critical thinking, this humanistic approach transforms natural behavior into a controlled social psyop.