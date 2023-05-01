Education

BJU to Hold 42nd Nurses Pinning

Bob Jones University will host the 42nd annual Nurses Pinning Ceremony Thursday, May 4, for the 2023 graduates of BJU’s nursing program. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus.

During the ceremony, 44 nursing students will be presented with individual pins featuring a cross, representing the Christian emphasis of the BJU nursing program. The students will carry lamps, modeled after the Florence Nightingale lamp, which they will light during the ceremony while reciting the nurse’s pledge.

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit will deliver the keynote address. The dedication speech will be given by Hannah Woo, BJU Nursing Association president.

“These nurses have worked hard and received much praise during their senior practicum experiences,” said Megan Lanpher, Division of Nursing chair. “We look forward to hearing how they use their God-given abilities to glorify Him, offer comfort and care to patients and serve as leaders in healthcare.”

The first pinning ceremony was held in 1982, the inaugural year of BJU’s nursing program. Since then, over 1300 nursing students have graduated from BJU.

The BJU Nursing program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), an independent organization which exists to ensure high standards, overall quality and continuous improvement of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs of nursing in the United States.