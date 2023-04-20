Education

Dr. Julie Hartman Honored at SCICU Excellence in Teaching Awards Ceremony

Dr. Julie Hartman, professor of education and chair of the Division of Educational, Child and Family Studies in the Bob Jones University (BJU) School of Education & Human Services, was honored at the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) Excellence in Teaching faculty awards, Tuesday, April 18, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. This year marks nearly two decades of Excellence in Teaching faculty awards.

Dr. Hartman holds a PhD in curriculum and instruction from Clemson University, a MA in early childhood education from Furman University and a BS in elementary education from BJU.

A member of the BJU faculty for 20 years, Hartman previously taught in the Division of Teacher Education and served as head of the early childhood education department and as student advisor and supervisor of student-teacher field experiences. In 2018, she helped establish the Division of Educational, Child and Family Studies and its programs and became its chair. Prior to joining the university faculty, she taught K4 and K5 as well as third and fourth grades in public and private schools.

As part of her doctoral studies, Hartman studied project-based learning, particularly the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her dissertation research focused on understanding the use of that approach among early childhood educators in South Carolina. Her current interests center on project-based learning, brain research, child growth and development and the integration of arts and technology into early childhood curricula.

Hartman was selected by her colleagues due to her innovation, mentorship and reputation as a master teacher. She serves on the board of Greenville First Steps and is the past president of the South Carolina Association of Early Childhood Teacher Educators Association.

Hartman, along with 20 other faculty leaders (one per SCICU member institution), was celebrated at the annual awards dinner. Over 150 guests, including campus leaders and state legislators, gathered to honor recipients. Each honoree was presented with a framed award certificate and a $3,000 professional development grant.

“At SCICU we’re honored to recognize our campuses’ deep commitment to their students, embodied by these exemplary educators,” said Dr. Jeff Perez, SCICU president and CEO. “Faculty members don’t often have the chance to be honored in the presence of families and friends. We’re always delighted to provide that opportunity.”

For a complete list of winners and event sponsors, visit the SCICU website.