BJU Board of Trustees Elects Dr. Sam Dawson as Chairman

In a specially called meeting today, the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees voted to elect Dr. Sam Dawson, President and Owner of Jackson Dawson in Dearborn, Michigan, as its chairman. Dawson will begin immediately.

First elected to the BJU Board of Trustees in 2001, Dawson has served as a member of the Board of Trustees Executive Committee since 2021 and had been recently elected as secretary/treasurer for the board.