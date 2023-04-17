Education

Bob Jones University Students Awarded SCICU Research Grants

Several Bob Jones University students—Vivian Smith, Becca Gomes and Emily Stark—were recently awarded a Student/Faculty Research Grant from South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU).

Vivian Smith, a freshman kinesiology major, will be working with Dr. Stephen Chen on a study examining the “Relationship of Physical Activity and Sleep on Mental Health Among College Students.” She will receive $3,270 to conduct the study.

Becca Gomes and Emily Stark, sophomore communication disorders majors, will be assisting Dr. Hannah Benge with the “Strengthening The AGing Voice (STAG) Study: Evaluation of Respiratory Muscle Strength Training Plus Vocal Function Exercise.” They will receive a $5,139 grant.

"Membership in SCICU has afforded our students new opportunities to enhance their educational journeys," said Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit. "It is gratifying to see them take the initiative and craft winning research proposals."

Since 1995, SCICU has offered a grant funding opportunity for undergraduate students who attend a member institution. The goal of the program is to provide quality undergraduate research experiences for students which motivates them to consider careers in research.

Each November, students are encouraged to participate in professionally guided primary research, which will develop critical thinking, inquiry and communication skills. Proposals are then submitted to an evaluation team comprised of various faculty members from SCICU member institutions. Proposals are ranked based on merit, educational benefit, methodology, the aptitude of the participants and appropriateness of the proposed budget.

"We are excited about this opportunity for our students to develop their research skills and further our healthy aging knowledge," said Dr. Hannah Benge, BJU Division of Health Sciences faculty. "The SCICU grant will pay for all the research supplies along with a $10 per hour stipend, which will be a great asset to these hard-working students and future speech-language pathologists."

Grantees must submit a one-page abstract of the research findings by January 26, 2024, and funded students and faculty sponsors will attend the Research Symposium on February 22, 2024, at Milliken & Company in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to present their findings.

About SCICU

SCICU’s mission is to strengthen South Carolina’s independent colleges and universities through collaboration, governmental advocacy, fundraising and public engagement so that every student may choose, afford, and earn an independent college education that fits their personal values, professional and social aspirations, and approach to learning. The SCICU twenty-one member institutions are Allen University, Anderson University, Benedict College, Bob Jones University, Charleston Southern University, Claflin University, Coker University, Columbia College, Columbia International University, Converse University, Erskine College, Furman University, Limestone University, Morris College, Newberry College, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Southern Wesleyan University, Spartanburg Methodist College, Voorhees University and Wofford College.