NGU's Grace Myers Named SC Public Relations Student of the Year

Columbia, SC (April 21, 2023) North Greenville University’s (NGU) Grace Myers was recognized by the South Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (SCPRSA) as the 2022 Public Relations Student of the Year on Wednesday at the Mercury Awards Ceremony and Professional Development Conference held in Columbia.

A summa cum laude December 2022 graduate, Myers is the first NGU student to receive the honor.

“I'm truly honored to receive this recognition from the SCPRSA,” she said. “I'm so grateful that the Lord has allowed me to find success in my passion. However, I can't acknowledge this award without also acknowledging North Greenville's School of Communication for its guidance during my college career. Every single one of my professors continuously poured into me and encouraged me to always aim higher in everything I set out to do.”

According to the SCPRSA, the award is presented to an “outstanding student who shows exceptional promise as a future PR practitioner.”

“When I met Grace two and a half years ago on the first day of my Principles of Public Relations course, she impressed me with her quick understanding of the profession and her courageous drive to improve the world around her,” said Ansley Welchel, APR, communication instructor at NGU. “Grace demonstrates extraordinary commitment to the field of public relations, always seeking extra professional development and opportunities to apply her PR skills to the communication needs she recognizes on campus to support her peers and the University overall.”

Myers currently serves Infinity Marketing full-time as their Social Media Coordinator. Infinity is an integrated marketing agency based in Greenville.

“Grace displayed excellence in the classroom and all professional endeavors during her years in our communication program - from student media to internships to student engagement and campus life,” said Dr. Randall E. King, associate dean for NGU’s School of Communication. “She has embraced and modeled the many ways a strategic communicator becomes a transformational leader.”

