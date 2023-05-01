Education

Courtney Montgomery to Serve as BJU Public Relations Director

Bob Jones University Chief of Staff Randy Page announced today the appointment of Courtney Montgomery as BJU public relations director. Montgomery will begin immediately.

As director of public relations, Montgomery will serve as the official spokesperson for the University, working directly with the Chief Communications Officer.

“We are pleased to have Courtney in this role,” said BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page. “She has served incredibly well in the public relations office for the past five years and I am confident she will continue to strengthen the University’s public relations efforts.”

Montgomery currently serves as the public relations assistant.

Prior to serving at BJU, she worked for the American Association of Christian Schools in their Washington, DC, office as legislative assistant for four years. She represented over 800 Christian schools at the federal level, coordinated national conferences for AACS leaders and students, spoke at state association meetings across the country and wrote a weekly newsletter for members.

Additionally, Montgomery taught high school history and government classes at Koolau Baptist Academy in Hawaii for five years.

Montgomery earned a BS in history from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida, in 2005.