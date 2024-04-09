The Only Evidence for Abiogenesis is the Assumption that It Had to Have Happened

The simple fact is but there is no real evidence for abiogenesis actually occurring. The reason why this would be is that even if it did occur such chemical processes do not leave fossils. However, this still means but there is a lack of actual evidence.

When you ask for evidence for it, the answer is usually something like we exist don't we so abiogenesis must have occurred. This, of course, is nothing but circular reasoning. Sometimes, they will point to experiments the try to reproduce parts of abiogenesis in the lab, but nothing even close to the simplest of living cells has ever been produced. Furthermore, in most cases, the results of these experiments would not survive in a natural environment. As interesting in some of these experiments are, all they really show is interesting chemistry but not actual evidence for abiogenesis.

Ultimately, the only evidence for abiogenesis is that they reject God has an intelligent designer. Life exists and that it had to have had a beginning. Therefore, regardless of the laws of chemistry thermodynamics and probability abiogenesis must have occurred, simply because the only alternative is not allowed. Sorry that does not qualify as a scientific explanation.