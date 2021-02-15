Community

Alabama House Passes HJR24 Recognizing January 22 as the Day of Tears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Today the Alabama House of Representatives passed House Joint Resolution 24 recognizing January 22 as the Day of Tears. This resolution calls for private citizens in Alabama to lower their flags on January 22, in honor and remembrance of the over 61 million who have lost their lives to abortion.

Resolution sponsor Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant) said, "Although we are asking that only one day be recognized as a Day of Tears for the millions of unborn Babies that have not been allowed to live, the reality is every day should be a Day of Tears for those that have senselessly perished; and for the ones that will perish in the days to come if the fight for life isn't continued."

Alabama has long been a leader in passing laws providing protections for the unborn. Legislation has included the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, and the Human Life Protection Act.

"HJR24 highlights Alabama's commitment to the preborn. I am very grateful for Representative Hanes, and the members of the House of Representatives, who stood today to honor those who have been lost. Life is precious and should be cherished at every stage," said Anne Fitzgerald, Day of Tears Executive Director.

Day of Tears is a 501(c)(3) whose goal is to have flags lowered across the nation on January 22, in remembrance, honor, and mourning for the over 61 million lives that have been lost to abortion. January 22 is the Day of Tears; please lower your flag.

TO RECOGNIZE JANUARY 22 AS THE DAY OF TEARS IN ALABAMA

WHEREAS, on January 22, 1973, a majority of the members of the United States Supreme Court ruled that access to abortion was a right secured by the Constitution; and

WHEREAS, since that fateful day, over 61 million unborn children have perished, amounting to an entire third of Generations X through Alpha; now therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA, BOTH HOUSES THEREOF CONCURRING, That January 22, 2022, is recognized as the Day of Tears in Alabama, and citizens of Alabama are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff to mourn the innocents who lost their lives to abortion.

SOURCE Day of Tears