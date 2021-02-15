Community

In Memory of Times Examiner Volunteer Melvin Scott

Melvin Christian Scott, beloved son of Carlton and Violette Malan Scott, went home to be with his Savior on January 12th, 2021, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Melvin was born on March 20th, 1952, in Highland, Illinois. His younger years were spent in the Highland area close to family and it was there at Bethany Baptist Church that he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on November 29th, 1960. (this was recorded in his mother's Bible) They came to the Greenville area in the early 70's and remained here until his death. As his health declined, he never forgot who his Savior was.

When younger, he played piano and trumpet and was very knowledgable of guns. Melvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. A degree in Machine Tool from Greenville Technical College was achieved and he later attended Bob Jones University. Gardening was something that he enjoyed, as well as being active in the John Birch Society. He worked with Emile Barrouk at James C. White Company, and this friendship with the family lasted through life. In later years, Melvin worked and volunteered at The Times Examiner with his mother Violette Scott.

A faithful member of Choice Hills Baptist Church, he was an usher for many years until his health prevented him. He helped his mom with the missionary correspondence and would sometimes play the piano when needed. He is remembered as a quiet, soft spoken, gentle and patriotic man.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his grandparents, Francis and Dorothy Rogier Malan, Mr. Shelley Scott and Lula Mae Littlefield, his uncles Roland Malan and Leslie (Mary Helen Scanland) Malan.

He is survived by his aunts, Sue (and Russel) Ammann and Evelyn of Highland, Illinois, his many cousins and nieces and nephews, and his church family.