Just Say Something Hosts 33rd Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament

Just Say Something will be hosting their 33rd Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, March 29th at the Thornblade Club, 1275 Thornblade Blvd, Greer, SC 29650-4515. Located in the picturesque valleys and foothills on the eastside of Greenville County, the Thornblade’s Tom Fazio designed, 18-hole, golf course is one of the Upstate's premier courses and a favorite of many pros. The tee off time is 11:00AM. It will be presented by the Reedy Property Group. #RedRibbonClassic2021 #LoveThoseGreens #ThornbladeClub #AwardingWinning #36for36 #SavingKidsSavingLives #StartTalking #ConversationStarter #JustSaySomething #SubstancePrevention #StrengtheningFamilies #SupportDrugFreeYouth

Just Say Something strives to bring awareness to some issues that have taken over our community, state, and country, such as the opioid and e-cigarette use epidemics. Substance use and addiction do not discriminate and we want to continue to empower youth, parents, and the community to have open and honest conversations about their detrimental and, sometimes, deadly consequences.

Just Say Something will be the beneficiary of the tournament proceeds, enabling the organization to educate, prevent, and support youth and families in navigating a culture in which drugs are an everyday way of life for many. The programs and services provided help youth and families make good decisions every day so that they may reach their potential and thrive.

Many sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available. If you would like to participate in any way, visit https://justsaysomethingsc.org/red-ribbon-classic-2021 or contact Phil Clark at 864-467-4099. Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/justsaysc!

----------------------------------

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.