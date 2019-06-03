Education

Awards Given at NGU

Karley Conklin of Fountain Inn was awarded the Bielecki-Willard Interdisciplinary Studies Student of the Year Award at a recent annual awards day ceremony held at North Greenville University. The interdisciplinary studies faculty chose Conklin based on her academic record and achievements.

Susan Plumblee from Taylors was honored with the Spanish Academic Excellence Award at a recent annual awards day ceremony held at North Greenville University. The award is given to the student with the highest GPA in two semesters of Spanish during the academic year.