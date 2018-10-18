Guest Columnists

THE SALTY SAILOR and the FIREMAN

Read this once, pause for a minute or two to think honestly about it, then read it again. I can find no fault with it...

The views this mother has about Donald Trump are much like many other people. Her characterization of Trump as the "Salty Sailor" or as “The Fireman” paint an excellent picture!! She has written many great books about her son and family.This is a Comment from KAREN VAUGHN, Mother of Aaron Vaughn, Navy Seal.

Sometimes God uses the no-nonsense, salty sailor to get the job done. Appreciating what the man is doing doesn't mean we worship the salty sailor or even desire to be like the salty sailor. It doesn't even mean God admires the salty sailor. Maybe He just knows he's necessary for such a time as this.

"I believe with all my heart that God placed that salty sailor in the White House to give this nation one more chance in November 2016. Donald Trump is what he is – and he is still the man he was before the election – and without guilt. I very much admire what that salty sailor is accomplishing.

He's not like me. That's okay with me. I don't want to be like him. I will never behave like him. I know we've NEVER had a man like him lead our nation before. It's crazy and a little mind blowing at times. But I can't help admire the stamina and ability he has – acting with his heart rather than a calculated, PC, think tank-screened, carefully edited script. I still believe that is WHY he became our President and WHY he's been able to handle a landslide of adversity and STILL pass unprecedented amounts of good legislation for our country AND do great works for MANY other nations, including Israel.

I'm THRILLED with what he's doing for my nation, for the cause of Christ (whether intentional or unintentional, doesn't matter to me), and for the concept of rebuilding America and putting her FIRST. I will not be ashamed of my position because others don't see him through the same lens.

Should it matter to me if a fireman drops an f-bomb while he's pulling me from a burning building? Would I really care about what came out of his mouth in those moments? Heck no! I'd CARE about what he was DOING. He wasn't sent there to save my soul and I'm not looking to him for spiritual guidance. All I'm thinking in those moments is, "Thank you, GOD, for sending the fireman." AND DONALD TRUMP IS OUR FIREMAN.

I'll soon post this article again for those who still might not understand me. This man is crass. Okay. He's not careful with what he says. Okay. You feel offended that he's not a typical statesman. Okay. But he is DOING THE JOB of rebuilding the nation my son died for... the nation I feared was on a fast track to becoming a hopeless cause.

Forgive me if I'm smiling."

~ Written by Karen Vaugh