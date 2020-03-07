Guest Columnists

Churches and Immigration

It is a mystery that “Christian” Churches can advocate bringing practicing Muslims to the United States in great numbers. It is true Christian churches can not dictate immigration policy to secular governments but Christian Churches should be influenced by Biblical teachings of the identity of the many anti-Christ’s. Jesus said Christians should be as wise as serpents but gentle as a dove. Genteel doves shouldn’t invite hawks in for genteel dialogue – even if their genteel life-style is the best, because hungry hawks advocate eating doves.

Uniquely unlike any other world religion, The Koran despises Christianity, teaches Jesus Christ of the New Testament is a liar and persecutes Christians world-wide. Misdirected compassion by the churches should not outweigh common sense. Specifically, misdirected compassion should not out weigh Biblical teachings. Muslim countries are known to export Muslim Terrorists. But, most importantly, Islam teaches that the New Testament Jesus Christ is a liar and creates a new Muslim Jesus to replace Him.

For the protection of secular government and secular citizens refugee immigrants must wait until a secure vetting system is in place. That system should satisfy Americans, not immigrants, nor Muslims nor the Liberal Press. In fact supporting Christian refugees would be better church policy; or, should we just leave them to suffer so we can receive Muslims in their place? But frankly, the secular tax paying public has a right to know whose coming and have a say in their vetting, professing Muslim or professing Christian!

Should secular taxpayers be responsible for all transportation, room, board, health, education, translators and whatever else is required? If churches will be fully responsible for Christian immigrants, that is certainly a true Christian attitude. Christians have two privileges: First, to share the good news about Jesus Christ and second, to practice Jesus’ command to love one another. But loving one another does not extend to supporting anti-Christ’s that dispute the New Testament Jesus Christ. Defending the truth is necessary. Jesus did not support those that disputed His teaching when on earth! Evangelization should be the primary motivation of the Churches seeking Muslims. Jesus said to go into all the world, He did not say sit back and invite folks here and have Caesar's secular government be responsible for the cost of putting citizens at risk; and, then evangelize them at your leisure. If Muslims are heavy on your Church’s mind, God bless you, go to a Muslim Nation and evangelize at the expense of your church.

Church membership is dying in America. There is much evidence to suggest that since America is abandoning God’s Christ, God is abandoning America. Let’s not hasten His departure! God abandoned earthly “secular” Israel – not true Israel, for their unbelief and disputing and rejecting His Christ. Churches are teaching “social” Christianity not Jesus Christ Christianity. The power of Christianity is that it is totally about Jesus Christ, who He is, what He has done, what He is doing and what He will do. Our eternal life with God starts and ends in Jesus Christ. It has no starting or ending in our human social justice or compassion, our concern for the poor, our wisdom, our love, our efforts at sinless ness, our charity, our concerns for the environment, or our wisdom about evangelizing. Those things will find their proper place in our lives after fully realizing who and what Jesus Christ is! It is all about Jesus Christ! Forgiveness of sin and eternal life is a gift from God in Jesus Christ alone. You can’t earn it with your personal wisdom, religion or sacrifice!! What if science, religions and governments end disease, hunger, homelessness, poverty, environmental problems, and we all die around 120 fat and sassy from a full life but knowing nothing of the forgiveness of sin and eternal life with God given in Jesus Christ! What did Jesus say about gaining the whole world but losing your soul! Has the professing Church lost its mission? Eternity should be our concern not temporary comfort or pleasure.

Do “churches” really believe the Koran is anti-Christ? If so, why would we assist people who teach God of the Old and New Testament is a liar? Islam is based on Jesus Christ of the New Testament not being the Son of God, did not come from Heaven, is not “God’s Word” in the flesh, did not die on the Cross; nor, arose from the grave and even if He did He can not pay the penalty for anyone’s sin and, Mohammed is, instead, God’s true prophet. Do Muslims in America now visit your Church to learn about true Jesus Christ or do they form their own groups and Mosques to live and spread Koran teaching?

Islam sprang forth from the deluded mind of Mohammed some six hundred years after the death, resurrection and ascension into heaven of Jesus Christ. Mohammed even wrote the mythological book called the Koran. In the Koran, Mohammed created a fictitious Muslim Jesus to impersonate and specifically refute the New Testament Jesus. If the New Testament Jesus is not who He claims and did not do the things taught in Christianity then Christianity is useless and all the love it teaches is useless and no one can have a spiritual relationship with God. Islam would deny and suppress the only hope offered by God in Jesus Christ to all mankind. In the Old Testament, which is basically a school master to the flesh and an earthly covenant with Israel alone, God reserved a special anathema of wrath to anyone that taught earthly Israel anything contrary to His revelation from Mount Sinai. Jesus Christ fulfilled spiritually every aspect of the Old Testament law, rules, regulations, prophecy, Festivals, Special Days, Priesthood and Temple Worship system. Do churches now believe God has abandoned His wrath in the Spiritual realm of Jesus Christ so that some churches may now encourage people who say God’s Son from Heaven is a liar and what Jesus teaches about the New Covenant from Heaven is a lie? Are such church’s inviting wrath? Are they aiding and abetting anti-Christ to grow and thrive in America? There is no fellowship between the Koran and the Old and New Testament. They are contradictory to each other. We can’t always control what secular governments do but we should not invite in anyone ourselves that would lead the flock astray and spread anti-Christ lies. We do not need to give aid and succor to anti-Christ doctrine. Confronting anti-Christ teaching and teachers is a Christian Church obligation. The first 10 months of 2016, a single segment in immigration in a single year in the last five (5) years, it is reported President Obama admitted 13,100 refugees from Syria. 99.1 per cent were Muslim: Less than 1% Christian or “other”. Where are the Syrian Christians?

Do Christian Churches in America today consider themselves more loving then the Apostle, John or the Apostle Paul? Perhaps we are even more loving then Jesus Christ. What did they say about those that dispute Jesus?

The Koran teaches Jesus Christ did not die on the cross, was not the Son of God and can forgive no one’s sin! It teaches He is a liar!! Who did Satan call a liar in the Garden of Eden?

What does the Apostle John say:

1 John 2, 22: Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.

2 John 1:7-11, KJV: “For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is an deceiver and an anti-Christ. Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward. Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed: For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.” (Apostle John. John wrote his gospel, three letters, and Revelations in the New Testament)

What did the Apostle Paul say:

1 Corinthians 2:1-2: “And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and Him crucified.”1 Corinthians 1, 23 KJV: “But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness;” 1 Corinthians: 3, 11: “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” Gal: 1:8-9: “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.” (Apostle Paul conversed with Jesus after Jesus’ resurrection and ascension. Paul wrote 13 letters in the New Testament)

What did our Lord, Jesus Christ say:

John 8:44-47 (KJV) speaking of the religious Jews who disputed Him-basically called Him a liar-and believed not who He was Jesus said: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not. Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me? He that is of God heareth God's words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.” (Jesus Christ, Son of God. Jesus is the Subject of the New Testament and central theme of one coming in the Old Testament.) Jesus referred here to the death Satan delivered to Adam and Eve through Satan’s lies.

Which Christian father or mother among you will be first to encourage their daughter to socialize with, date and marry a man who believes God allows him four wives, that he is their master, and believes; and, would teach his children that Jesus Christ of the New Testament is a liar! And, instead, would teach them the Koran to their destruction!

