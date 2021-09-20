Historical

"Little Short of a Miracle!" Constitution Day, Sept 17

“Every true American and true friend of liberty should love our inspired Constitution. Its creation was a miracle.” — Ezra Taft Benson

This past Friday, September 17th marked the 233rd anniversary of the adoption of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1787.

The whole process of founding this nation was a miracle as John Adams so aptly expressed before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, “There’s a divinity that shapes our ends.”

The states began after that to debate and ratify the Constitution in State Conventions (representing “We the People”). Nine of the thirteen states were required for ratification. In order of ratification they were: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, and New Hampshire. On July 21, 1788, the Constitution having been ratified was officially established. Virginia, not knowing that New Hampshire had ratified after great debate and a promise to add a Bill of Rights, ratifies the Constitution becoming the tenth state just days later. New York became the eleventh state. The Bill of Rights was passed by the new Congress in September 1789 and finally ratified by the States effective Dec. 15, 1791.

James Madison, who is known as the Father of the Constitution, wrote a wonderful tribute to his colleagues, “Whatever may be the judgment pronounced on the competency of the architects of the Constitution, or whatever may be the destiny of the edifice prepared by them, I feel it a duty to express my profound and solemn conviction, derived from my intimate opportunity of observing and appreciating the views of the Convention, collectively and individually, that there never was an assembly of men, charged with a great and arduous trust, who were more pure in their motives, or more exclusively or anxiously devoted to the object committed to them, than were the members of the Federal Convention of 1787.”

In a letter to Marquis de LaFayette on February 7, 1788, George Washington stated: “It appears to me…little short of a miracle, that the Delegates from so many different states (which States you know are also different from each other, in their manners, circumstances, and prejudices) should unite in forming a system of national Government, so little liable to well founded objections.”

Today in America, we face an unprecedented challenge to our Constitution and our way of life. We must in our hearts and minds hold true to the Constitution and its divinely inspired principles. We celebrated Constitution Day on September 17th with heavy hearts, but we must remember that God will honor our efforts eventually if we are faithful.