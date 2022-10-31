Jamie Raskin and the Democrat Madhouse

Is Suppression of Faith, Family, and Truth a U.S. War Objective?

Jamie Raskin, Democrat MC, Maryland

In my August 8 article on the extremely partisan U.S. House January 6 Committee, which bears a strong resemblance to Soviet show-trials and other kangaroo courts, I briefly reviewed the voting records of the seven Democrats and two Republicans. Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin is one of the most conspicuous Democrats. He is an almost perfect leftist. His American Conservative (ACU) rating is only 3 percent, and his Family Research Council (FRC) rating is only 5 percent. Like all the Democrat members of the committee, he has a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood. He frequently rants against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and believes their interpretation of the Second Amendment on gun rights is all wrong. Like all Maryland Democrats, he received an NRA rating of F for 2022. NumbersUSA gives him a zero or F- rating on immigration, which is also typical Maryland Democrats and other Democrats on the January 6 Committee. Raskin is also a very strong supporter of same-sex marriage, transgender ideology, and other Woke agendas. Raskin was a leading figure in attempts to impeach President Donald Trump.

Recently, 30 Democrats signed a letter to the Biden Administration politely calling for negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine War. This was reversed within 24 hours and blamed on staff mistakes. Raskin was delighted with the reversal, releasing the following statement:

“I am glad to learn of the withdrawal of the letter of October 24, 2022, which because of its unfortunate timing and other flaws—led to the conflation of growing Republican opposition to support for Ukraine, as exemplified by recent statements of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, with the polar-opposite position of Democrats like me who have passionately supported every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people and are determined to see the Ukrainian people win victory over Vladimir Putin and expel his imperialist forces from their country.”

Raskin went on to say,

“Moscow right now is a hub for tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes. It is a world center for antifeminists, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of the replacement theory for export. In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism. Ukraine is not perfect, of course, but its society is organized on the radically different principles of democracy and freedom, which is why Russia’s oligarchical leaders seek to destroy it forever. I am proud to have been banned from Putin’s Russia for my pro-Ukrainian legislative activism, and I look forward to visiting Ukraine.”

A recent Trafalgar Group poll of 1,079 respondents indicated that just 40 percent of Americans support continued inflow of weaponry and money to Ukraine. Thirty-one percent favor a continued transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but not money. Just over 4 percent would send Ukraine money but no weapons. Other polls are indicating some fear of the Ukrainian conflict escalating into a nuclear war and making the Ukraine war a priority over deteriorating economic conditions and public safety priorities in the United States

In general, support for essentially blank checks to Ukraine for weapons and civil support is unpopular with Republicans and waning among Democrats as was demonstrated by the 30 Democrats who were calling for negotiations but were quickly crushed by Democratic leadership. This quick crushing of the Democrats favoring negotiation may also be an indication of a “patriotic” last week surprise before the November 8 Election, which would rally the American people against some false flag event calling for outrage against the Russians. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnel still advocates strong support for the Biden Administration’s support for the war:

“The Biden Administration and our allies need to do more to supply the tools Ukraine needs to thwart Russian aggression. It is obvious that this must include additional air defenses, long range [weapons], and humanitarian and economic support to help this war-torn country…”

On October 27, Tucker Carlson on Fox decried Raskin’s statements as opposing Russia because it is an “Orthodox Christian country with traditional social values.” Since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Christianity has made an amazing recovery in Russia, especially the Russian Orthodox Church, which is conservative in Biblical interpretation and Biblical values. More Russians now identify as Christians than do Americans (Pew Surveys), and woke ideas about same-sex marriage, transgender ideology, and other fashionable nonsense are not popular in Russia and certainly not celebrated by Russian Christians. The Russian government is not subservient to the Russian Orthodox Church, but it supports its growth and socially conservative teachings. The Russian Orthodox Church and other Christians in Russia believe that building respect for strong social and family values is necessary to build a strong and livable society and nation.

Yet many unwitting Americans continue to imbibe the cold-war demonization of anything Russian. I do not agree with several things Putin has done, but the demonization of Russian President Vladmir Putin has become so obligatory in most of the Western media that rational understanding of him is severely handicapped and prone to dangerous distortions. Wanting to know the real facts does not warrant reference to Neville Chamberlain’s promise of peace with Hitler in 1936. This type of media and self-imposed cancel culture make us easy victims to demagoguery and dangerous manipulation that could lead, often does lead, to tragic distortions of reason and justice. It is a road to war and a barrier to a just peace.

Most Americans, including many of our elected leaders, have little understanding of the underlying origins of the Russia-Ukraine War, which is shifting to an all-out war between the United States and Russia. The origin goes back to events leading to a manipulated regime change of the Ukrainian presidency in February 2014. Discrimination, persecution, cultural cleansing, and violence against the large Russian minority, which is a majority in eastern and southern Ukraine, led to widespread resistance in the Russian-majority oblasts in southern and eastern Ukraine. Two of the most heavily Russian oblasts, Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively called the Donbas region, declared themselves independent republics in April 2014. The Ukrainian Army reacted with troops, artillery, and harsh repression of the dissidents. Russia felt compelled to help its cultural compatriots but did not want to annex the Donbas Republics, which they felt were important voting blocs to keep Ukraine from becoming anti-Russian in its politics and alliances. By June, Ukrainian anti-terrorist war tactics had resulted in all-out war between the Ukrainian Army and Russian assisted Luhansk and Donetsk militias.

Talks and a cease-fire began in September 2014, and the Minsk agreements in February 2015, brokered by France and Germany, promised that Ukraine would implement autonomous status for the Donbas Republics within Ukraine. However, Ukraine continued to delay implementation, and heavy fighting resumed in early 2017 and continued for five years. Ukrainian President Zelensky finally rebuked the signed Minsk agreements on February 18, 2022. About 14,000 people were killed in the Donbas War from April 2014 through February 2022, of which about 10,000 were Russian ethnic civilians. Putin, the Russians, and Donbas militias ran out of patience on February 24. The cry that the Russian military operation against Ukraine on that day was an “unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine lacks the detail of events since 2014 and thus has weak credibility.

Meanwhile NATO, mainly the Americans and British, had been building a huge, well-equipped, and well-trained Ukrainian Army for nearly 8 years on Russia’s doorstep. In fact, the Ukrainian Army was second only to the Turkish Army in size among European NATO nations. So, it is natural that that Russia would feel threatened. Even Pope Francis believes the war was caused by the West trying to push Russia too far with NATO membership and other measures.

“We do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was, perhaps, somehow either provoked or not prevented.” (Guardian, 14 June 2022).

We have gotten ourselves into a mess. We still need to be concerned about the humanitarian disaster we helped create in Ukraine, but we need clearer thinking than Jamie Raskin and the Biden Administration to negotiate a just peace.

I know only the first absolutely necessary step. We need to vote the Democrats out of power in Congress and throughout the United States, in detail. They have done enough damage in inflation, corruption, the economy, immigration, schools, rising crime, social radicalism, and even weakening our military with woke racial and sexual nonsense. They have blatantly lied to and deceived the American people on almost every issue. This blatant dishonesty is itself a major issue. We cannot trust our national security or foreign policy to them anymore. We certainly cannot risk their launching World War III based on their deluded moral compass and globalist drive for hegemonic power. We must clear out the infected politicians and their abettors and carefully rethink our national security and foreign policies.