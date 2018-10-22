Saudi Arabia versus the Muslim Brotherhood

Insight into the Death of Jamal Khashoggi



Jamal Khashoggi, Murdered Washington Post Journalist & Influential Muslim Brotherhood Member.

There are two main things you need to know about the presumed brutal death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. First, the Saudi-born and raised Khashoggi, who held permanent U.S. resident (Green Card) status, was an influential member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Second, while Saudi relations with the Muslim Brotherhood had been supportive in the past, after the so-called “Arab Spring” in 2011, the Saudis strongly suspected that the Muslim Brotherhood planned to overthrow the Saudi monarchy and replace them with a regime much less cooperative with secularist or Judeo-Christian dominated Western powers. The Brotherhood is fervently committed to the principle that all Muslim rulers should be firmly dedicated to Islamic Supremacy and global Jihad against all non-Muslims. The Brotherhood, established in 1928 in Egypt, is a fundamentalist Islamic revivalist movement committed to the teachings of the Koran, Muhammad, and his early “rightly guided” companions. In its quest for world Islamic dominance, the Brotherhood seeks to purify Islam of secularist and infidel contamination as a prerequisite for Allah’s favor.

The Arab Spring was not about democracy. The democracy part was only a ruse to deceive the liberal Western powers. The Muslim Brotherhood’s objective was to rid the Middle East of secularized or heretical Muslim leaders like Mubarak in Egypt, Gaddafi in Libya, and Assad in Syria. The Syrian Civil War was part of a decades-old Muslim Brotherhood effort to oust Assad, who was a pro-Christian, heretical Alawite Shia Muslim.

Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made Muslim Brotherhood foreign policy, except for Iran, essentially U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. In backing so-called Syrian rebels—actually almost all Brotherhood spawned terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, under various names, the Obama Administration actually supplied arms to Al-Qaeda forces opposing the Syrian government. Some of these Al-Qaeda groups became part of ISIS, but they still received military supplies to fight Syrian government forces. Meanwhile, Europe was being flooded with Sunni Muslim refugees, and the Obama regime was loading U.S. immigration and asylum rolls with unvetted Sunni Muslims, while taking very few Syrian Christians fleeing ISIS genocide. Throwing U.S. weight behind the Muslim Brotherhood, forced the Assad government in Syria into a stronger alliance with the Russian Federation and to seek help from Shia Iran, which is surely a danger to Syria’s moderate Alawite Shiites and Christians.

The Obama Administration’s Middle East foreign policy aided and abetted war, ruin, and tremendous population displacements and bloodshed in Libya and Syria. This resulted in massive Sunni immigration into Europe, resulting in ongoing cultural, social, and political chaos. The Obama Administration then lavished billions of dollars on appeasing Shia Iran, the number one terrorist supporting state in the world. The Iran nuclear assistance deal would have placed the peace of the Middle East in the hands of a nuclear-armed fanatical Islamic terrorist regime. This would threaten the survival of Israel and place every Sunni Islam state in the Middle East under constant threat of Iranian dominance.

U.S. foreign policy must now deal with three warring power centers in the Muslim Middle East—Shia Iran; the widespread Muslim Brotherhood, whose most powerful allies are Turkey and oil-rich Qatar; and Sunni states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who do not want Muslim Brotherhood dominance. Egypt would be a Saudi ally in this case.

Islam’s foundational literature, the Koran and the traditions of Muhammad, are in themselves radical and bent on securing the dominance of Islam by whatever means or deception. There is no moderate Islam that is not held to be heretical by the Shia and Sunni mainstreams. The Alawite Shia Islam of Syria might be called moderate, but it is considered heretical by mainstream Sunni clergy and the Muslim Brotherhood. That is a strong underlying reason for the so-called Syrian Civil War. “Moderate” Muslims are usually secularized or purely cultural Muslims. Past successful U.S. foreign policy has allied itself with secularized Muslim leaders. The reality of Muslim government is that democracy does not last long. In fact, Muslim clerics preach against democracy as fallacy because it is not rule by the will of Allah. By Western standards of order and prosperity, the most successful Muslim governments have tended to be those who have been quick to repress dissent with force. This is often at levels unacceptable in Western democracies, but it is a reality that can safely only be changed with caution, restraint, and careful diplomatic actions. This principle also applies to many non-Muslim countries, but it has been most typical of predominantly Muslim countries.

Although largely invisible, the Muslim Brotherhood is probably the most dangerous of the Islamic threats to U.S. interests. It is the largest, wealthiest, and most powerful and influential Muslim organization in the world. Its huge oil-wealth from many countries has built and dominated the doctrines of thousands of mosques in the U.S, Canada, and Europe. Its huge donations buy influence and academic departments in our most famous universities. Their propaganda touches even into our elementary schools. Almost every Muslim organization in the U.S. and Canada is a Muslim Brotherhood front. Their oil-wealth is a major influence on U.S. banks. This same wealth through direct donations and “dark money” Political Action Committees is now a major influence on our elections. The much touted Russian influence on our elections is miniscule and trivial in comparison.

The largest donations to the Clinton Foundation came from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, and other Muslim Brotherhood sources. According to a Saudi prince, a substantial part of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign funds came from Saudi connected sources.

In 2004, an FBI raid in Virginia uncovered an “explanatory memorandum” of Muslim Brotherhood plans to overthrow the government and Constitution of the U.S. by means of stealth and “Civilization Jihad.” In 2008, a U.S. Court found several key Muslim Brotherhood leaders guilty of providing funds to the Hamas terrorist group in Palestine. Several major Muslim Brotherhood front organizations were named co-conspirators. One was the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Brotherhood’s principal “civil rights” and public relations front in the U.S. and Canada. The Muslim Brotherhood is by its own doctrines and FBI discoveries clearly a subversive organization planning to bring the U.S. government and its legal and cultural foundations down. Why has nothing been done about it?

First, Barack Obama became President in 2009. Second, the Brotherhood has tremendous influence in the mainstream media, large educational institutions, banks, and Democrat Party politics.

Following the 2016 election, I found a website that listed major political donations from known members of Muslim Brotherhood front organizations. All but one political donation was to Democrat candidates of which by far the most went to Hillary Clinton. The next highest was Muslim Keith Ellison, Democrat Congressman from Minnesota, recent Co-Chair of the Democrat National Committee, and now candidate for Attorney General of Minnesota. Ellison is known to have close associations with the Muslim Brotherhood.

One of the most dangerous things about the Muslim Brotherhood is their phony claim to have become non-violent moderates. This has become a deliberate policy of deception and a major public relations effort. Nevertheless, Jihad is their central underlying policy. Deception has always been a major Islamic approach to war.

The Obama Administration facilitated the infiltration of key U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies by Muslim Brotherhood operatives and reliable apologists under the guise of protecting Muslim civil rights. Contradicting the politically correct version of Islam was now forbidden. Connecting Islam to terrorism was now forbidden, and compliance was monitored by Brotherhood members.

Khashoggi knew and admired Osama bin Laden. He claimed to have wept, when bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by American Special Forces. Yet he claimed to be a moderate Brotherhood member who advocated public relations before violence.

Khashoggi’s last article, published in the Washington Post on August 18, 2018, was essentially the standard Muslim Brotherhood apology: It was titled: “The U.S is wrong about the Muslim Brotherhood—and the Arab world is suffering for it.” The article was disingenuous nonsense.

The Sharia Supremacist-Jihadist Muslim Brotherhood moves first by deception and then by the sword.

Why don’t we outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood based on its documented subversive plans and treasonous actions? The Brotherhood is surrounded by it fawning friends in the mainstream media—especially the Washington Post—and academia, the Obama deep-state, and almost every Democrat politician.

I do not approve of Khashoggi’s gruesome murder, but I believe the American people need to know the truth about the Muslim Brotherhood and its extreme danger to our country.

The Democrats will probably try to turn the Khashoggi killing into more bad Obama foreign policy and a way to attack President Trump for trying to reverse the tremendous damage they have done to the ethical and cultural foundations of our country. This is reason enough to vote against them.