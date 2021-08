Military/Veterans

6th Anniversary of Taylor's American Legion Post

Officers of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 of Taylors, SC celebrate the 6th year of the Post. Left to right: Historian Tony Dunn, Executive member John Banning, 1st Vice Commander Pam Durham, 2nd Vice Commander Rob Northridge, Commander Bobby Davis, Adjutant Larry Foster, and Chaplain Jack Dorn.