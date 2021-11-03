Military/Veterans

VVA 2021 Golf Tournament

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 held a very successful Golf Tournament at Paris Mountain Country  Club. Pictured are players signing in.

Golfers getting ready to start Tournament.

VVA Members take a well deserved rest while golfers play.

Even Skittle's takes a break.

Food is prepared for Players.

Tournament over, Platers enjoy a meal.

1st Place winners Left to Right.  Tim Black Stock, Will Smith, Scott Tatum, Jim Brown

2nd Place Winners.  Joe Lake, Aaron Smith, Nathan Broome, Chris Knighting

3rd Place Winners,  Steve Ehrlick.  Not pictured Gene Dameron, Brandon Combs, Johnathan Crubb.

