Proper U.S. Flag Retirement





Guest and members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 gather at Greenville County Vietnam Veterans Memorial to properly fetire the U.S. Flag. Photo by Tony A. Dunn

Bang Hall and Hope Summers lay a wreath at Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Photo by Tony A. Dunn

Chapter 523 President Pat Ramsey conducts the ceremony of how the U.S. Flag should be prepared for retirement. Photo by Stuart McClure

The U.S.Flag proper retired. Photo by Stuart McClure