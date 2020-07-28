News

Christian Kids in Middle East Help Others Conquer Fear

Christian TV channel SAT-7 KIDS stages Facebook Live event; airs kids' videos to calm fears

NO MORE 'MONSTERS HIDING IN THE CLOSET:' Children living in a "world of fear" in the Middle East and North Africa are using technology to help each other conquer their deepest anxieties -- aided by SAT-7 KIDS' (www.sat7usa.org) faith-focused live broadcasts, Facebook Live events, and video sharing.

Entangled in wars, social unrest, COVID-19, poverty, and religious or ethnic persecution, the Middle East and North Africa can be a frightening place to live -- especially for children caught up in the turmoil.

But Middle East-based SAT-7 KIDS (www.sat7usa.org) -- a Christian satellite television network that broadcasts live in native languages with local presenters -- is helping children use technology to defeat their worst fears.

Children recently took part in a SAT-7-hosted Facebook Live event, giving kids the chance to talk about their fears face-to-face with the show's presenters.

Meanwhile, parents are uploading videos of their children to SAT-7's social media -- showing their kids singing, dancing, telling Bible stories, and praying.

One video reached nearly 430,000 people and got more than 30,000 responses.

World of Fear

"We live in a world of fear," said SAT-7 KIDS' Suzy Gabenian, based in Lebanon. "We remind the kids that Jesus is always with them, and all they have to do is trust him to help them when they feel afraid."

The channel reaches millions of children and their parents in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and other volatile countries where fear is a part of life, and many dread the future.

"The children become the stars of the show as their uplifting videos are posted online and aired live on TV," Gabenian said. "Their example of faith helps other children who are struggling with fear."

The popularity of SAT-7 KIDS has soared during the coronavirus lockdown, with millions turning to the channel in their own living rooms, eager to find hope and reassurance.

The unique channel -- beaming shows live from Lebanon -- is a spiritual and emotional lifeline for children throughout the Middle East and North Africa, including many who don't see followers of Jesus anywhere else.

"When our young viewers are isolated at home, they need us to show them God's love and reassure them with his word," Gabenian said.

