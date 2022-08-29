Protect Life of the Unborn (H5399 Vote TUESDAY)



Call your SC State House Rep TODAY and ask them to defend the life of the unborn children at all cost.

Dear GCRP Members & Friends:

SC Human Life Protection Act is facing a debate by the full South Carolina House this week starting TUESDAY. We need to make sure ALL SC REPUBLICAN legislators are following the Republican Platform and are willing to defend the life of unborn children at ALL cost!

Call them and request that SC Human Life Protection Act passes WITHOUT any amendments.

Find your legislators via the below link: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislatorssearch.php

Legislators of particular concern here in our Greenville County Delegation are as follows:

Jason Elliott (Click HERE)

West Cox (Click HERE)

Neil Collins (Click HERE)

None have responded to our communications, so if you learn any different information as to their position regarding no exceptions, please let us know.