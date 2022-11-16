Political

National Survey: 88 Abortion Facilities Close as Abortion Pill Businesses Surge in Post-Roe America

WICHITA, Kan. -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey on June 24, 2022, the landscape of abortion in the U.S. has dramatically changed.



According to a new survey of each abortion facility in America conducted by Operation Rescue in October and November 2022, there are currently 683 abortion facilities/businesses operating in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Eighty-eight abortion facilities closed or halted abortions.

This represents the lowest number of abortion facilities in the U.S. in nearly five decades. In 1991, there were 2,176 abortion facilities in the U.S. Since that time, the number of abortion facilities have decreased a remarkable 68 percent.



For the first time since 1973, when abortion was decriminalized in America, there are now 14 states that are Abortion Free, with seven other states defending abortion bans in court.



"The falling number of abortion facilities translates into lives saved," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "We celebrate those saved babies, closed clinics, and new Abortion-Free states – something we haven't seen since 1973, when Roe was tragically imposed on our nation. However, we remain troubled by the rise in the use of abortion drugs and the irresponsible increase in the distribution of those dangerous pills through the mail. There is still much work to do to protect every innocent life from the barbaric practice of abortion, but we can and should take great encouragement in the hard-won victories that have brought us this far."



Operation Rescue's exclusive investigative report details data obtained from every abortion facility in the U.S. In addition to examining the changes in the abortion landscape, it provides new figures on abortion costs, abortion wait times, and gestational age breakdowns, telemedicine availability, and more – all presented within the context of years of data gathered annually by Operation Rescue.



Operation Rescue's exclusive special investigative report also discusses important trends that emerged from the survey data and related developments in this new post-Roe era.



Read the full report.



