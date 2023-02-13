Political

Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance is a Powerful Example that Pregnant Women Can Do Anything

WASHINGTON -- A representative for Rihanna confirmed that the superstar is pregnant following her Super Bowl halftime performance.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states;

"Rihanna's energetic Super Bowl halftime show is a powerful example that pregnant women can do anything, and pregnancy doesn't prevent women from fulfilling their dreams. Also, how cool is it to have a pre-born baby staring in a Super Bowl halftime show."

Based in Washington, D.C., Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution