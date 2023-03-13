Political

Abortionists are No Heroes

Most pro-life Americans understand, but do not condone, why some young girls and adult women make a terrible mistake by terminating the baby in their womb. Some make this decision out of fear, or they panic. They need to be ministered to, and that is why the Catholic Church has an outreach program, Project Rachel, that offers them help and guidance.

What pro-lifers don't understand is why anyone would celebrate those doctors who make their living by exploiting women and killing their children. Abortionists are no heroes.

March 10 is Abortion Provider Appreciation Day. According to the Abortion Care Network, the sponsor of this event, they will celebrate "all of the courageous, compassionate people who provide abortion care." They will do so "through love notes, art, acts of kindness and support, messages of affirmation, a giant love-fest Tweetstorm, and more."

There is nothing compassionate or loving about killing the innocent. This infamous day tells us volumes about the character of those who support it. They prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that they are not reluctantly pro-choice. No, they are rabid pro-abortion enthusiasts.

