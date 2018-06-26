GOVERNOR GOP
Henry McMaster: 162,275 - 55%
John Warren: 134,446 - 45%
92% Reporting
SC ATTORNEY GENERAL GOP
Alan Wilson: 175,796 - 65%
Todd Atwater: 94,402 - 35%
88% Reporting
US HOUSE DISTRICT 4 GOP
Williams Timmons: 25,377 - 54%
Lee Bright: 21,496 - 46%
76% Reporting
US HOUSE DISTRICT 4 DEM
Brandon Brown: 5,521 - 65%
Lee Turner: 3,022 - 35%
76% Reporting
LAURENS COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 GOP
Kemp Younts: 510 - 55%
Susan Thackston: 413 - 45%
100% Reporting
US HOUSE DISTRICT 2 DEM
Sean Carrigan: 3,403 - 52%
Annabelle Robertson: 3,191 - 48%
77% Reporting
SC STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 5 GOP
Neal Collins: 2,821 - 58%
Allan Quinn: 2,070 - 42%
100% Reporting
US HOUSE DISTRICT 7 DEM
Robert Williams: 7,107 - 54%
Mal Hyman: 5,995 - 46%
77% Reporting
You are not authorised to post comments.