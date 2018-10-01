Political

Greenville Tea Party Holds SC 4th Congressional District Candidate Forum

Brandon P. Brown, Democrat nominee, Guy Furay, American Party nominee and William Timmons, Republican nominee.

The Greenville TEA Party is pleased to announce that we are hosting the 4th Congressional District General Election Candidate’s Forum between the Republican, Democrat and American Party candidates. We have once again partnered with the South Carolina Broadcasting Association’s #1 “Station of the Year,” 106.3 WORD News Radio. Award winning talk show hosts Tara Servatius and Bob McLain will serve as the moderators and the forum will be carried live on 106.3 WORD News Radio as well as being live streamed on FB with the Greenville TEA Party and 106.3 WORD Radio.

Forum will take place at Zen (924 S. Main St., Greenville) on Monday, October 8th. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. is when we go live for one hour on 106.3 WORD.

The candidates (in alphabetic order) on the ballot for the November 6th general election are:

• Brandon P. Brown, Democrat nominee

• Guy Furay, American Party nominee

• William Timmons, Republican nominee

All candidates have been invited to attend the Forum and, to date, Brandon Brown (D) and Guy Furay (Am) have accepted. William Timmons (R) has responded that he refuses to participate. While this is unfortunate, we would hope that he will reconsider and join us for a great evening to help delineate the policy differences between the candidates.

This event promises to mark clear differences between the candidates while providing an opportunity for each candidate to get his message out to tens of thousands of listeners through the airwaves and via live streaming.

The public is invited to attend. We look forward to seeing you there!