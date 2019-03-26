Political

JAG HUNTER: Robert Mueller Accused of Treason, Again

ATHENS, Tenn. -- "Robert Mueller folded his tent three days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr received this report at 1017 hours (ET) Tuesday, 19 March 2019, calling for Robert Mueller's arrest and prosecution.

"...that accuses Robert Mueller (again) of manufacturing terrorism nine years ago and covering it up all that time...

"...that sent an innocent Navy Veteran to federal prison for 3 1/2 years for having coffee and breakfast with acquaintances after a pardoned traffic stop...

"...that DOJ and FBI officials celebrate to this day as setting a 'MONUMENTAL' precedent and illicit case precedent to be used as a prosecution tool against us all if left undisturbed."

Link to the full criminal complaint: https://thejaghunter.wordpress.com/2019/03/23/jag-hunter-here-robert-mueller-accused-of-treason-again

SOURCE The JAG HUNTER

