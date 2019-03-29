Political

Schiff Faces Growing GOP Calls to Resign Over Collusion Charges

Republicans are stepping up calls for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to resign or give up his committee post for repeatedly pushing claims of collusion between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian operatives.

Now that Robert Mueller’s probe has shown no evidence of collusion, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has been the most vocal in calling for Schiff’s resignation – telling “Fox & Friends” on Monday that the California Democrat “ought to resign today.”

“He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted,” Conway said. “He has no right, as somebody who has been peddling a lie, day after day after day, unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said, ‘You have evidence, where is it?’”

Conway continued her calls for Schiff’s resignation on Tuesday during an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” saying Schiff should be put under oath for claims of evidence of collusion between the Trump team and Russia.

