Political

Congress Gets in Line, New Ad Draws One

"This is an easy one," Kellyanne Conway said, watching the line of Republicans snake around the House chamber to sign the discharge petition to end infanticide. But as everyone's starting to understand, nothing's easy in the new Democratic party. Not even the simplest decision to help a tiny child in distress. If she were in a burning building, or trapped in a hot car, we'd all know what to do. But suddenly, when she's in the womb or taking her first breaths, it's a question. Americans have answered it. How will Democrats?

We're about to find out. "Here's their opportunity to stand up and be counted," Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said on the day he and more than 190 other Republicans drew a line on the House floor. "Even people who would align themselves as pro-choice believe it's wrong to murder the baby after it's born alive. And, yet it's still allowed. There should be no reason that this a gray issue."

Amazingly, for some liberals, this issue isn't even gray -- it's black. One the most disturbing things we've heard this year (and there've been plenty) was Rep. Jan Schakowsky's (D-Ill.) reaction to the GOP's push to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection bill to the floor. "Oh, my god," she fumed. "They just will not quit. I think politically, it's a really bad move for them, and substantively, it's a disaster." Funny, she didn't seem this exasperated when her party ate up the legislative clock to save a handful of cats. But when Republicans come together and try to rescue thousands of newborns? It's a bother.

As for Born-Alive being politically damaging, two things. First of all, our leaders should never make their decisions based on what's popular. They should be making their decisions based on what's right. Lucky for Republicans, this bill is both. In fact, you'd have to go back to the 1990s to find a discharge petition with more signatures on the first day than this one. Even so, insisting that Americans step in and save the lives of innocent children isn't a choice you make out of political expediency. It's a choice you make because that's what civilized nations do. Eighty-two percent of Americans seem to understand that. Why don't Democrats?

"[T]hey're out of touch," Scalise argued "...even with most Democrats," Scalise argued. "It shows you just how far Left Pelosi's new majority has moved. They've shifted away from a moderate [party] to a liberal party where socialists... have literally taken over the center of gravity. They're on the wrong side on this issue." Be warned, he told his friends across the aisle. There's a grassroots movement across this country that's passionate about protecting these tiny fighters, who've survived the worst the world could throw at them. "A lot of members are going to be asked why they haven't signed on -- and not only why they haven't signed, but when they're going to sign."

FRC Action is hoping a new ad about birth day abortions will get those phones ringing -- especially in areas of the country where voters thought they were electing decent people who understood the value of a life. Starting this week, our Action arm is launching commercials in congressional districts where we believe that enough pressure from you can turn the tide on infanticide. Democrats like Collin Peterson (Minn.), Dan Lipinski (Ill.), and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) had the moral courage to stand up and say, "Enough." If your representative hasn't, call them and remind them: this isn't about abortion. It's not about red versus blue. It's about right versus wrong. How we decide this issue will define our legacy as Americans.

If you haven't participated in the End Birth Day Abortion campaign, join the tens of thousands of pro-lifers who won't stop fighting until every child is welcomed into the world with warmth. Help us send a message to the halls of power that we are a nation who protects life.

To watch the ad, click below. WARNING: Graphic content.

Tony Perkins' Washington Update is written with the aid of FRC senior writers.