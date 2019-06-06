Political

Hollywood's Anti-Georgia Threat Challenged

WASHINGTON -- The 19,000-member Christian Medical Association (CMA, www.cmda.org) today voiced strong support for the administration's move to stop taxpayer funding of the use of fetal tissue, from elective abortions, for research purposes.

"This courageous and right decision gets the government and our tax dollars out of the sordid business of using tissue from developing babies who have died as a result of elective abortions," noted Jonathan Imbody, CMA Vice President for Government Affairs. "Our government now will focus our resources instead on developing sustainable, ethical research that has real potential to save real lives.

"This combination of adhering to life-honoring ethical standards while also aggressively pursuing and investing in scientific innovation is the best path to solid advances in medicine that every American can support and many patients can embrace for healing."

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is ending all intramural research that involves fetal tissue obtained from abortions. In the future, an ethics advisory board convened by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will evaluate projects that propose to use fetal tissue obtained from abortions. The NIH recently announced a $20 million research program to develop models that do not use fetal tissue from abortions.

--------------------------

SOURCE Christian Medical Association