Duncan Responds to Budget Deal

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) released the following statement after the passage of a reckless budget deal in the House of Representatives:

“We are closing in on $23 trillion in debt, and the latest bipartisan budget “deal” would continue to push us further down the dangerous and unsustainable path we’re on. We can’t keep making excuses while we pass this debt on to our children, recklessly throwing fiscal sanity out the window in the process.

“I appreciate the Trump Administration for trying to work with the Democrat Socialist House majority to at least ensure that our military is funded, but America simply cannot afford the rest of the radical Pelosi-Schumer agenda. I voted no today, just as I did for the last lousy budget deal, and the one before that, going all the way back to the first time I had to deal with the debt limit in 2011. Back then, we believed we could leverage the debt limit to limit government spending growth. Sadly, Washington’s addiction to big spending rolls right along.”