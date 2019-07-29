Political

Judicial Watch Demands Action On Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, is in the news often because of her racially inflammatory anti-Semitic views, including her support for a terrorist front group. But far-left views are not our concern at this moment – her alleged criminal behavior is.

Earlier this week, we hand-delivered an ethics complaint to David Skaggs, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics, calling for a full investigation into potential crimes tied to allegations that Omar may have married her biological brother.

“The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules. The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar,” we said. “We encourage Americans to share their views on Rep. Omar’s apparent misconduct with their congressmen.”

Here is our full complaint:

Ethics Complaint Against Rep. Ilhan Omar Concerning Possible Violations of Federal and State Law

Dear Chairman Skaggs,





Judicial Watch is a non-profit, non-partisan educational foundation, promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in government and fidelity to the rule of law. We regularly monitor congressional ethics issues as part of our anti-corruption mission.

This letter serves as an official complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

Substantial, compelling and, to date, unrefuted evidence has been uncovered that Rep. Ilhan Omar may have committed the following crimes in violation of both federal law and Minnesota state law: perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud.

Such violations would also breach the Code of Ethics for Government Service, to which all federal officeholders are subject, “Any person in Government service should uphold the Constitution, laws, and legal regulations of the United States and all governments therein and never be a party to their evasion.”) Rep. Omar actions in this suspected immigration fraud, marriage fraud, perjurious statements on her Minnesota divorce filings, and falsifications on her tax returns, merit your immediate investigation.

In the words of investigative reporter David Steinberg: “The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.”

The evidence developed against Rep. Omar was the result of a three-year-long investigation in both the United States and the United Kingdom by Mr. Steinberg and his investigative reporter colleagues Preya Samsundar and Scott Johnson. It is supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community.

Documented-based reporting by Steinberg, et al. has developed the following information: Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, a citizen of the United States, married her biological brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a citizen of the United Kingdom, in 2009, presumably as part of an immigration fraud scheme. The couple legally divorced in 2017. In the course of that divorce, Ms. Omar submitted an “Application for an Order for Service by Alternate Means” to the State of Minnesota on August 2, 2017 and claimed, among other things, that she had had no contact with Ahmed Nur Said Elmi after June 2011. She also claimed that she did not know where to find him. The evidence developed by Mr. Steinberg and his colleagues demonstrates with a high degree of certainty that Ms. Omar not only had contact with Mr. Elmi, but actually met up with him in London in 2015, which is supported by photographic evidence. Ms. Omar signed the “Application for an Order for Service by Alternate Means” under penalty of perjury. The very document that Ilham Omar signed on August 2, 2017 bears the following notation directly above her signature: “I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.”

Of particular importance are archived photographs taken during a widely reported trip by Ilhan Omar to London in 2015, posted to her own Instagram account under her nickname “hameey”, in which she poses with her husband/presumed brother, Ahmed Elmi. These photographs from 2015 are documentary evidence that in fact she met up with Mr. Elmi after June 2011 and before the date she signed the divorce document in August 2017, thereby calling into question the veracity of her claim that she had not seen Mr. Elmi since June 2011.

Rep. Omar’s potential crimes far exceed perjurious statements made in a Minnesota court filing.

Rep. Omar’s conduct may include immigration fraud. It appears that Rep. Omar married her brother in order to assist his emigration to the United States from the United Kingdom. The same immigration fraud scheme may have aided Mr. Elmi in obtaining federally-backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University. Mr. Elmi and Rep. Omar simultaneously attended North Dakota State University and may have derived illicit benefits predicated on the immigration fraud scheme.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board has already determined that Rep. Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars. More significantly, the Board discovered that the federal tax returns submitted by Rep. Omar for 2014 and 2015 were filed as “joint” tax returns with a man who was not her husband, named Ahmed Hirsi, while she was actually married to Ahmed Elmi.

Under federal law, specifically, 26 U.S. Code & 7206.1, “Any person who willfully makes and subscribes any return, statement, or other document, which contains or is verified by a written declaration that it is made under the penalties of perjury, and which he does not believe to be true and correct as to every material matter … shall be guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $100,000 ($500,000 in the case of a corporation), or imprisoned not more than 3 years, or both, together with the costs of prosecution.”

Rep. Omar’s federal tax returns must be examined to determine whether any additional falsifications were made.

Mr. Steinberg, et al. have engaged in meticulous research and reporting over a period of years. They have demonstrated with a high degree of probability that Rep. Ilhan Omar has violated House Ethics Rules, federal and state laws.

We call upon the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation into Rep. Omar’s conduct immediately.



Sincerely,

Tom Fitton, President, Judicial Watch





I discussed this complaint in several radio interviews, which you can listen to here, here, and here.

The House ethics process will not move in this instance, I suspect, unless pushed. I encourage to share your views on Rep. Omar with your congressman. You can reach the House at 202-224-3121. More contact information is available on the House web site here: www.house.gov.

Robert Mueller’s Latest Attempt to Smear President Trump

Did you watch former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s embarrassing performance this week?

The corruptly formed and constitutionally abusive Mueller investigation failed to find any evidence to support the big lie of Trump-Russia collusion.

Nonetheless, Mr. Muller attempted to smear President Trump yet again with obstruction of justice innuendo despite concluding that no such charges could be credibly sustained. Mueller never had a valid basis upon which to investigate President Trump for obstruction of justice.

Let’s be clear: Neither Mueller, the Obama FBI, DOJ, CIA, State Department, nor the Deep State ever had a good-faith basis to pursue President Trump on Russia collusion. Russia collusion wasn’t just a hoax, it was a criminal abuse of President Trump, which is why we has fought and will continue to fight for documents on Russiagate and Mueller special counsel abuse in federal court.

Leftists in the State Department Sabotage Trump’s Guatemala Asylum Deal

While we are focused on Deep State players in the Justice Department and FBI who have used their offices to cripple President Trump, other Deep Staters are alive and well in the State Department and busy sabotaging the president’s efforts to protect our borders. Our Corruption Chronicles blog reports.

The sabotage of President Donald Trump’s deal with Guatemala to alleviate the illegal immigration crisis is part of a broader problem involving pervasive corruption in the Central American nation and embedded leftists in the U.S. State Department’s Western Hemisphere Division. With a compromised electoral system and a presidential election looming in Guatemala, the impoverished nation of about 16 million could easily slide into the Cuban or Venezuelan camp of failed socialist countries. Socialist Sandra Torres, a former Guatemalan first lady and radical leftist guerrilla, could become the country’s next president.

Why should Americans be concerned? Because Guatemala is essentially the United States’ southern border, given Mexico’s status as a failed narco-state with its first leftist president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) in decades. Torres will run off against conservative Alejandro Giammattei in August and if she wins, many believe her leftist administration will sink the country back into civil war. That will likely translate into more illegal immigrants heading north, even though hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans have already been apprehended at the U.S. border since outgoing President Jimmy Morales, a conservative populist, took power in 2016. Before Morales’s victory marked a renewal of conservatism and pro U.S.-sentiment in the country, Guatemala rejected a resurgence of leftwing leaders throughout Latin America by electing former General Otto Pérez Molina to the presidency. Guatemalans apparently learned a lesson after electing their first leftwing president in half a century in 2007, Álvaro Colom, whose tenure was plagued by rampant corruption.

A recent poll conducted by Gallup Latinoamerica shows that Giammattei, a medical doctor who ran Guatemala’s prison system, leads Torres 40.6% to 33.4%. But government officials and other activists in Guatemala tell Judicial Watch the country’s electoral system is totally compromised and extremely vulnerable to fraud. They worry that a rigged Torres victory, with the support of U.S. Ambassador Luis E. Arreaga, will be disastrous for the country. Arreaga’s predecessor, Obama appointee Todd Robinson, also colluded with leftist forces—including a key figure for the violent Marxist guerrilla known as the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC)— to illegally promote changes to the Guatemalan constitution.

Little has changed since the Trump administration replaced Robinson with Arreaga, according to knowledgeable sources in Guatemala’s private and public sector. Arreaga was called to Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of the failed third country asylum debacle, according to Guatemalan media, but no further details have been made available. High-level government sources in the country say Arreaga is a leftist who is doing everything possible to subvert and sabotage the Trump administration’s efforts to collaborate with the country in several key areas. Most important among them is immigration.

This week Trump was scheduled to meet Morales in Washington to sign an agreement making Guatemala a buffer zone by temporarily absorbing illegal immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Guatemala’s Constitutional Court reportedly blocked Morales from going through with the deal, but other forces were at play behind the scenes. A top Guatemalan government source said the U.S. State Department collaborated with local leftist groups to kill the planned safe country asylum deal between Trump and Morales. Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the State Department seeking all records related to the planned meeting between Trump and Morales as well as information involving the proposed safe third country agreement.

In the last year Judicial Watch has exposed the U.S. government’s outrageous financial and political support of leftist forces in Guatemala. Specifically, the government uses taxpayer dollars to back leftwing billionaire George Soros’ radical globalist agenda in the Central American nation. In a special investigative report Judicial Watch provides in detail the connection between U.S.-funded entities and Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) to further the Hungarian philanthropist’s efforts in Guatemala. The goal is to advance a radical globalist agenda through “lawfare” and political subversion, the report shows. The American taxpayer dollars flow through the U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID), which works closely with the State Department and receives foreign policy guidance from the agency and Secretary of State.