Trump's reelection team announced that they had bought www.todosconbiden.com. As a landing page at low cost, the Trump campaign coalition team took noticed that the URL for a new effort was still not purchased. The Biden campaign failed to purchase the URL or at least lock it down after having announced the new effort. This prompted Trump's team to purchase it. Trump's reelection team is using it to send a message that Biden has forgotten the Latinos and has it linking to the president's own Latino outreach coalition.